Shedeur Sanders’ Agent Breaks Silence on Tensions With Dillon Gabriel as Father Coach Prime Shares Bible Message

The Cleveland Browns had their first pre-season game with Shedeur Sanders behind the center as QB1. The former Buffs QB passed for 138 yards for two touchdowns and earned a passer rating of 106.8 as the Browns won 30-10 over the Carolina Panthers. However, when the second pre-season game came, Dillon Gabriel was behind the center instead of Shedeur, passing for 143 yards and giving a pick-six. Despite the turnover, Gabriel delivered a steady outing in the Browns’ 22-13 win over the Eagles. But the bigger storyline emerged during Gabriel’s post-game interview.

When asked about the crowded QB room and his competition with Shedeur, the former Oregon QB chose to rattle some cages. He called the battle “a part of” the game and went on to give his take with an analogy. “There’s entertainers and there’s competitors, and I totally understand that, and my job is to compete, and that’s what I’m focused on doing,” said Gabriel. While some fans considered this a dig at Sanders. Shedeur’s agent, Boog, chimed in with a bit of sarcasm, “That’s not a shot at Shedeur. I wouldn’t look at it like that.”

He even expanded further. “Shedeur doesn’t compete; he dominates. So, that statement was pertaining to something, and maybe someone else. He wouldn’t take a shot like that at his pal,” wrote Boog on his X account after Gabriel’s statement. At first glance, the statement looks normal, but when one user commented, “I don’t think they’re pals,” Boog replied with, “That was sarcasm in case you didn’t catch it lol.” Now, can we see a new controversy in the Browns’ QB room?

Probably not! Aditi Kinkabwala of CBS Sports, who took Gabriel’s interview, clarified on X regarding people taking Gabriel’s statement “out of context.” According to her, Gabriel was comparing ‘hot take artists’ to his fellow QBs, including himself, and even shared how he felt “infiltrating” with the people watching players’ every move. So, despite the perceived dig on Shedeur that people and even Boogs may be talking about, it seems everything’s civil for now in the Browns QB room.

Coach Prime’s Bible message sparks buzz after Gabriel’s perceived message for Shedeur

Coach Prime, after his involvement in Shedeur’s NFL draft, has mostly sidelined himself from commenting on Shedeur or Shilo in the media. This may signify a conscious choice to avoid what many analysts alleged to have happened with Shedeur’s draft slide. Even then, we regularly see Coach Prime giving us a daily dose of motivation with his regular X posts. But for the people willing to read between the lines, that may also signal things going on in Coach Prime’s life and family. And this time? Coach Prime came with another X post on August 15th.

Coach Prime shared a page from the Holy Bible on his X account that read, “I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” But the picture on the page also had in bold block letters written, “I WILL NOT BE SHAKEN.” And guess what? Coach Prime shared this on his X account after Dillon Gabriel’s message started going rounds on social media. Translation?

Whether the message was related to Dillon Gabriel’s perceived message to Shedeur or not, only Coach Prime knows. But it does tell us one thing, and that is, despite Coach Prime’s radio silence on Shedeur, he still might be noticing everything in the media, giving his guidance to Shedeur. Moreover, taking guidance from his father, who also happens to be an NFL HoFer, is the best thing that Shedeur could do, right?