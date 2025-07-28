Shedeur Sanders’ Agent Has Sad Message for Tennessee in Boo Carter Transfer Saga

Boo Carter’s recent speculations about leaving Tennessee have struck a major whirlwind around Knoxville. And just recently, Shedeur Sanders’ agent fueled a fire surrounding these rumors. How? By circulating information from a source known as “No3.” Yes, trust us, he really did that. He is like family and a fierce protector to Shedeur. From the very beginning, he has helped shape Shedeur’s image and career path. Hellion “Boog” Knight even held his ground when the Cleveland Browns gave that cherished No. 2 jersey to another player instead of Shedeur.

But now his interest is somewhere else. Boog’s love towards Buffs has made him do all sorts of things, especially the “No3” fiasco. The point is, even though Boo Carter was missing Tennessee practices, his way out of the Vols program is very difficult. Because the transfer portal is closed. That’s exactly when Boog dropped another banger statement on X, which made Josh Heupel and his staff lose their sleep.

The comments surrounding Boog’s hilarious “No3” repost were mostly trolls. But this one comment shouted facts. “But there’s no portal open,” and Boog’s reply to this sent jitters down Knowxville. “There isn’t. But IF he NEEDED to make a move, there’s a way to do it this late,” he writes. Boo Carter was Tennessee’s rising sophomore and arguably one of the Vols’ best players. But now he has found himself in some hot water. Earlier this July, things got tense when Carter missed multiple team activities, prompting the Tennessee leadership council. Then came a reported altercation with teammates on July 16 that led to Carter stepping away from the team. Since then, he’s been notably absent as the Volunteers gear up for fall camp.

It’s not about money or NIL drama like the controversy around quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Instead, Tennessee’s issue with Carter revolves around “multiple team rule violations” and a clear accountability problem with the locker room vibe. Carter’s absence is a real distraction for coach Josh Heupel, who has emphasized prioritizing team unity over individual stars. Adding to the drama, Boo recently switched agents (relax, it’s not Boog he is going for). He left his previous agent without much notice and hired Omar Cooper, who also manages Ace Bailey of the Utah Jazz.

Now, the major twist is that Deion Sanders, coaching Colorado, is rumored to be the top suitor if Carter decides to jump ship. This isn’t new; Colorado seriously pushed for Carter out of high school, but Tennessee won the battle back then. What throws more fuel on the fire is that Boo’s mom is a big-time Colorado fan. This could make a transfer feel like a homecoming for him in a lot of ways. Plus, Colorado could give Boo the chance to play both ways again, like he did in high school. Defense, offense, special teams, the whole package.

The transfer portal is closed. So Boo can’t suit up for Colorado immediately this fall. But the path forward could still lead him there for next season. And if he wishes to be in Boulder as soon as possible, then he can redshirt this season and maintain his eligibility. And then can make a jump in December through the transfer portal. But if that’s the case, then he won’t be able to play for anyone this year. However, there’s talk that he might have to walk on without a scholarship initially. But that won’t be much of a problem, because with NIL deals and football’s new financial dynamics, Colorado could easily support him off the field.

Tennessee sounds the tampering alarm

So, Boo Carter’s situation at Tennessee has been tangled with drama. And adding more heat to it, Tennessee’s folks aren’t just sitting quietly if another school is trying to poach Boo incorrectly. A reporter named Adam Sparks dropped some strong hints, saying, “I think UT would probably go after that school for tampering, but there is a possibility that he could try to do that.” Yep, they’re ready to come down hard if they find out another program crossed the line trying to recruit Boo while he was still under Tennessee’s umbrella.

This tampering talk isn’t just a casual accusation. In the college football world, “tampering” means a program attempts to tamper with or lure a player who is currently committed to or playing for another institution, often breaking NCAA recruitment rules. Tennessee isn’t about to let that slide. Especially with a talent like Boo Carter, who’s seen as a major part of their future. We’ve seen tampering drama explode across college football recently, with programs like Wisconsin even suing Miami over similar complaints.

So Tennessee’s warning is very much in line with this bigger crackdown mood. If another team, rumors largely point towards Colorado. Why? Since they have historic ties to Boo and his family, they made improper overtures. Tennessee’s ready to flex the rules and fight back legally or through NCAA channels. It’s a high-stakes game with more than just football on the line. Tennessee wants to protect its program integrity and discourage other schools from trying to bulldoze players out of their current rosters illegally.