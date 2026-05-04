Shedeur Sanders Asked to Join $6.8B NFL Franchise at Colorado Graduation Day

Former Buffs quarterback graduated from the University of Colorado on Saturday. Alongside his fellow graduates, the Cleveland Browns player was at Folsom Field, where he officially received his sociology degree with a 3.9 GPA. However, he also got an invitation to join a $6.8 billion NFL franchise and return to Colorado.

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A video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel showed Sanders exchanging pleasantries with his fellow graduates at the home stadium of the Buffs. Just then, one of them, who seemed like a Denver fan, was heard inviting the quarterback to the Broncos.

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“We need him on the Broncos, bro. We need him on the Broncos,” the fan can be heard saying.

Before Sanders was picked with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, the Broncos were rumored to be interested in him as the backup quarterback. And considering their recent situation, it is unsurprising that one of their fans has turned to him as their ultimate solution.

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At the time, Fantasy Life’s Thor Nystrom reported a connection between Sanders and the Broncos.

“On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Broncos believed they had an agreement in principle with Shedeur Sanders on a UDFA contract, were he to go undrafted,” Nystrom wrote on X. “Denver was excited about adding Sanders to the QB room. Cleveland obv scuttled those plans in R5.”

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While we cannot take a fan’s comment as a direct indication of the franchise’s interest, the Denver Broncos did not have depth in the quarterback room in the 2025 season, and the same challenges may carry over into their 2026 season. Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in the divisional round of the 2025 season that prevented him from making it to the AFC Championship game.

His backup, Jarrett Stidham, struggled in the game against New England, throwing for 123 yards and completing 12-of-21 passes. Also, his second-quarter fumble on a backward pass led directly to the Patriots’ only touchdown. He even admitted to his performance putting his team in a bad position.

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Despite Nix being scheduled to take part in training camp, his ankle seems to be a lingering issue. The recent update is that “he’ll be rehabbing from the recent clean-up procedure on his surgically repaired right ankle rather than doing the full lifting and running regimen his teammates will be on.” Nix is expected to be fit, but if a recurring injury occurs, Sanders’ colleague wants to ensure the former Buffaloes QB continues his exploits in the state.

The possibilities of Sanders joining the Broncos are very slim, as he is set for a bigger role with the Browns in 2026. Even with that, there has been significant uncertainty about his status as the program’s QB1. But one thing is certain: the quarterback is very much admired in Colorado.

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Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders had quite an unfortunate draft situation, as he fell way below the top 20-32 picks he had been projected to fall in. While all of this was happening, Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton, a huge admirer, touted him as a good pick for any team and was surprised that teams in the league who were in need of a quarterback snubbed him after the first four rounds.

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“We sat there; I watched right behind him, throwing and watching the receivers. He had an outstanding Pro Day,” said Payton. “I think we all were surprised, and yet the talent, holy cow. I think if you’re a team that needs a quarterback, and we kind of know at the start of the draft who those teams are.

“Again, I saw him when he was in junior high, and then I saw him when he was in high school, and then I saw him when he was a sophomore in high school come practice on their way to Florida,” Payton continued. “So I’ve had the chance, I know Deion [Sanders], I felt like I grew up watching him play. There’ll be a chip on his shoulder and beware because this guy’s going to play in this league.”

Eventually, he was picked by the Browns and ended his rookie season throwing for 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Ahead of the 2026 season, he is competing with Deshaun Watson for the starting position.