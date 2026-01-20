Shedeur Sanders’ Ex-Teammate Confirms True Cause Behind Not Leaving Deion Sanders’ CU

While most college stars are treating the transfer portal like a speed dating app, Colorado’s Kaleb Mathis chose to play the long game. Even after Colorado struggled to replicate the success of Sanders’ first season, and there was an exodus of talent leaving, like Jordan Seaton, the sophomore stayed back. Of course, fans are wondering why he wouldn’t leave for greener pastures. He finally dropped the truth bomb on his YouTube channel.

“I know some of y’all out there definitely think that I should have hit the portal or gone out and tried to find somewhere that would that I would possibly get more opportunities at. It’s bigger than ball to me.” Mathis said on the 20th January episode of his show. “I believe that as far as my career after ball, I feel like I’m in the best place where I can achieve that goal and take steps to actually where I want to get to.

Some of y’all know, some of y’all don’t that I want to be a GM. So, in order for me to GM, if you’re not taking the steps to be a GM, you’re never going to get there. Here, in Colorado, I just have opportunities to learn that I just wouldn’t have elsewhere. So I’m just grateful for where I’m at and just the resources I have here.”

He also highlighted the mentorship he has received from defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, with regular conversations focused on scouting, player evaluation, and roster construction. Mathis emphasized that building that kind of professional relationship would be difficult in another program. While his future aspirations extend beyond playing, Mathis remains intent on improving his on-field production alongside his off-field development.

He has been with Colorado since 2023, sharing the field with players such as Shedeur Sanders. In his freshman season, Mathis appeared in 12 games, recording six receptions for 38 yards and one tackle. His 2024 campaign was limited, as he played in four games and contributed primarily on special teams.

The 2025 season marked a turning point. Mathis earned his first collegiate start against the Kansas State Wildcats, catching two passes for 17 yards. He also carved out a significant role on special teams, logging a program-record 211 snaps across four units. Mathis finished the season with 40 special teams points, the third-most in a single season in Colorado history, along with multiple tackles, forced fair catches, downed punts, and key blocks.

Kaleb Mathis’ decision is about more than just himself

Kaleb Mathis’s decision to stay goes far beyond his individual ambition of eventually becoming a general manager. Family played a major role in that choice, particularly with his father, Kevin Mathis, serving as the cornerbacks coach at Colorado Buffaloes. With his family based in Colorado, Mathis made it clear that the move was about long-term stability, not short-term football gains.

Mathis explained why the decision carried more weight than personal goals alone on his YouTube video.

“My family’s out here, and I don’t want to leave my family, for real,” Mathis said. “This NIL stuff and football only lasts so long. These decisions aren’t just one- or two-year decisions for me. These are lifelong decisions, 40-year decisions.”

Mathis also spoke about his desire to be a leader within the program. While he may not be the most vocal presence in the locker room, he wants to lead by example, setting standards through his work ethic and professionalism and helping raise the overall bar for younger players in the program.