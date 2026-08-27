Shedeur Sanders Gifts Browns Teammate Unreleased Deion Sanders Nikes That Nobody Has Ever Worn

Shedeur Sanders just gave his Cleveland Browns teammate a gift that is almost impossible to put a price on. The rookie quarterback surprised his teammate Taylen Green with a pair of unreleased Deion Sanders Nike sneakers. They have never been worn before, turning an already special gesture into a truly one-of-a-kind moment.

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“And then we got these. Shedeur called earlier; Taylen Green is playing tomorrow, a preseason game,” Deion Sanders. Jr., Shedeur’s brother, revealed on the August 26 vlog of Well Off Media. “So we got to send them these. He wore a 13 and a half. We don’t have half sizes, so the only size we had in 14 was shoes that we haven’t even worn yet. However, we are wearing these this year.”

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“We haven’t even worn, none of us, these shoes; they haven’t touched anybody’s feet yet. So, Taylen Green, you’re going to be the first person wearing these shoes. The first football player to wear these cleats. This is going to be; you better turn up in the house.”

Deion Sanders and Nike revived their relationship three years ago after falling out in the 1990s over contract terms. The new avatar didn’t just feature the re-release of old models. Nike reimagined the Colorado head coach through a variety of sneaker lines. That included the OG Black/Varsity Maize, which was relaunched in June 2024.

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The latest in the series to hit the market was Air DT Max ’96 Low, released three weeks ago. Since Deion Jr. said no one has worn the new sneakers yet, it could be the projected ‘Colorado Home’ version, which is set for release in the Fall 2026 window.

Knowing the craze for his father’s shoes, Shedeur Sanders knew that Taylen Green would have missed out had he waited for the official release. It took just a phone call from the former Colorado QB, and Green had the shoes delivered to him just before he was about to feature in the Cleveland Browns’ third preseason game.

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Green, who played for Boise State and Arkansas in his college career, was picked in the 6th round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Browns. He is currently the 4th QB on the Browns’ roster, along with projected starter Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. Green was ultimately retained on the 53-man roster by Todd Monken.

Shedeur’s gesture towards Green comes days after he lost the QB1 battle to Deshaun Watson. On Monday, August 24, Cleveland head coach Todd Monken announced Watson as his starter for the 2026 season. This came after Watson and Sanders went through an intense QB battle throughout the camp and the preseason.

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Last week, Shedeur started against the Bills before Watson took over in the 3rd quarter. The former Colorado QB had the better game out of the team. In contrast, Watson had a better outing compared to Shedeur in the first preseason game. What also made the pick interesting was Watson’s comments after the second preseason game.

The Cleveland QB didn’t like that Browns fans booed him during the game. He called the booing ‘personal,’ while drawing attention to the incident in which he was booed by Cleveland fans when got injured two years ago.

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Despite the drama over Watson’s comments, Monken considered the entirety of their camp performances in making his decision. Cleveland is set to play its first two games on the road, which makes the Week 3 home game a compelling watch.