Shedeur Sanders Gifts Gear to Historic High School Team After 11 Athletes Arrested For Stealing From Sports Store

The Glenville Tarblooders will not be defined by scandal under Shedeur Sanders’ watch. The Cleveland Browns quarterback stepped in with a gesture of support, gifting the three‑time Division IV state champions Nike cleats after 11 players were arrested for stealing from a sporting goods store.

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“So what we have here is a special delivery from Shedeur and Nike,” a Glenville associate told viewers. “These are for our varsity guys. They’ll take the field in these this weekend, and we’re very appreciative.”

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Denis White, CEO of EGA Sports, shared the clip on Instagram on September 10, praising Sanders’ engagement with the Cleveland community. “Cleveland is home, and this is what it looks like to pour back into the city and the young men coming up behind you. Go get it, Glenville. It’s your time,” she wrote.

The gift arrives as the varsity team grapples with the fallout of the theft. On August 27, around 6 p.m., 11 student‑athletes stole $4,552 worth of gear from a sporting goods store during a trip to play Olentangy Liberty.

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A store employee called 911, describing the culprits as Tarblooders who had “ransacked” the store, leaving tags and empty boxes scattered. “They just came in and stole a bunch of stuff,” the employee told dispatchers.

The players, who slipped away from supervision, took mouthpieces and football gear. Two of them, Ty Martin and Eason Hankins, both 18, are scheduled to appear in Grove City Mayor’s Court on September 16. The rest, juveniles, face school suspensions of undisclosed length.

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The district issued a statement: “Due to the fact that 11 members of the Glenville High School football team left supervision during this trip, those students will face disciplinary consequences.”

The Tarblooders’ 81‑man roster defeated Liberty 34‑13, but the win was overshadowed by the incident. They now prepare for a home game against Canada’s Clarkson Football North before facing defending state champion Bishop Watterson in Columbus.

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The team is also under OHSAA probation for holding a full‑padded practice before August 1, adding to the scrutiny.

As the players reflect on their actions, Sanders’ gift signals they are not abandoned. His support provides a morale boost, reminding the team and the city that redemption and community backing remain possible even in the wake of mistakes.