Shedeur Sanders Helps Father Coach Prime Break Colorado Draught After First NFL Start

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders creates a unique record

Take a deep dive into Colorado history books

Heartfelt meetup between Coach Prime and his son

Nobody in Boulder needed a reminder that this week just felt bigger. Maybe it was the altitude, or perhaps it was the way Deion Sanders carried himself around the Colorado facility. After all, his son, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wasn’t just preparing for any NFL game. He was walking straight into a milestone that Colorado football hadn’t touched in nearly 20 years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Shedeur Sanders is officially the first former Colorado QB to start an NFL game since Koy Detmer for the Eagles on Jan. 2, 2005,” Brian Howell posted on X on November 23.

The stat hit like a cold bucket of reality. Two decades of QB silence from a school that once churned out legends. Koy Detmer’s start that day ended in a 38-10 loss, 202 passing yards, and zero touchdowns. A forgettable box score, but a moment Boulder fans became forced to cling to until now.

ADVERTISEMENT



Over the last two decades, former Colorado quarterbacks have practically disappeared from NFL starting lineups. It became so bleak that running backs were seeing more quarterback snaps than actual quarterbacks.

Denver Broncos fans still tremble when remembering the 2020 COVID disaster, when Phillip Lindsay took the first snap of the game and wide receiver Kendall Hinton was forced under center, going 1-for-9 with two interceptions. Notably, Colorado’s last former Buff to attempt an NFL pass before Shedeur Sanders was RB Chris Brown in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Somehow, the drought never overshadowed the quarterback legacy Colorado once owned.

Boulder has stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kordell Stewart’s “Miracle at Michigan.” Darian Hagan steers a national title in 1990. Joel Klatt’s metronomic rise. Koy Detmer is slinging it. But the NFL bridge kept collapsing. Great in college, but left behind on Sundays. That’s why Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start, despite a rough 4-for-16 debut the week before, hit way deeper for this fan base.

The Browns sit at 3-8, banged up, bruised up, and looking for answers. But the young Sanders was handed every first-team rep leading into Las Vegas. That’s where the father-son storyline shifts from sentimental to cinematic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Time in Las Vegas with Shedeur Sanders

For the Sanders’ household, the Browns vs the Raiders game was a family pilgrimage. Deion Sanders boarded a plane to Vegas to witness history in person, and what unfolded was straight from a documentary waiting to be produced. The Browns beat the Raiders 24-10. Shedeur went 11-of-20 for 209 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

But the box score doesn’t capture the moment Allegiant Stadium turned into a Sanders family reunion. “Prime Time!” he shouted at his dad in the tunnel.

CBS cameras caught the hug before the game. Shedeur Sanders’ QB trainer, Darrell Colbert Jr., Deion Sanders Jr., and business manager Constance Schwartz-Morini were all there. After a 53-yard strike early, cameras cut to Deion Sanders rocking a cowboy hat, energy high, cheering like a man who’d waited years for this frame. He later watched alongside former NBA star Matt Barnes, looking every bit the proud father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being able to see my family, that was important, Shedeur said after the game. I’m happy they was here to be able to witness it.”

His mother, Pilar, was also there, a rare occurrence for both parents to be present since the 2011 divorce.

“That’s what life is about—just family,” the rookie QB added.

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours earlier, Deion Sanders’ Colorado team had been rocked 42-17 by Arizona State, falling to 3-8. But in Vegas, for one night, the scoreboard didn’t matter. His son did. And Boulder finally had an NFL quarterback again, who won his first start.