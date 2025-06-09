Shedeur Sanders Reacts as SEC HC and 5700-Yd QB Prospect Go Viral With Surprising Gesture Toward Browns Star

Shedeur Sanders might be preparing for NFL Sundays now as one of the Cleveland Browns’ QBs. But what he did at Colorado lives on. His action continues to echo through the halls of high schools, NFL sidelines, and even WNBA tunnels. Yeah, we’re talking about that infamous watch flex.

The Shedeur, as it’s called, was once just a flashy celebration. But now, it’s becoming a signature symbol in sports culture. A viral Instagram post on June 8 by On3Recruits only backed the hype.

It posted a photo of Landon Duckworth alongside SEC HC Shane Beamer with the unmistakable Shedeur pose. “4-star QB Landon Duckworth hitting the ‘Shedeur’ with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer🤙🏻 Duckworth is the No. 6 QB in the 2026 class.” Shedeur Sanders himself took notice by double-tapping on the post and giving it his silent stamp of approval.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 Recruits (@on3recruits) Expand Post

Landon Duckworth is a name to watch for in 2026. He’s thrown for 5,735 yards and 69 TDs in his career with a steady hand and deep ball accuracy that also has Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss vying for his attention. The Alabama native has been a player to watch since decommitting from South Carolina last June. Last season, he recorded 3,109 passing yards and 34 TDs while also adding 631 rushing yards and 12 scores. And this guy is a multi-sport player.

At 6’3, 190 pounds, Landon Duckworth is a true three-sport athlete who pairs football with basketball and track. While Ole Miss, Auburn, FSU, and UNC are all making hard pushes, South Carolina is suddenly back in the mix.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 logged a prediction favoring the Gamecocks to land the dynamic QB. And could that viral watch post indicate that it’s time for him to lock back in with Shane Beamer? And if imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, Shedeur Sanders is getting flooded with admiration from every level of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tracing the beginning of the Shedeur Sanders watch flex

Let’s rewind to where it all began. Shedeur Sanders’ $70,000 diamond-studded Royal Oak Audemars Piguet wasn’t just for show. Customized by Jacksonville jeweler Saki Mihalakos with over 30 carats of diamonds, he turned it into something far beyond a timepiece. It became a message, a power play, a “look at me now” moment. And he didn’t hesitate to flash it during heated moments against Nebraska, Colorado State, and right in front of Arizona State’s student section following a 27-24 nail-biter in 2023.

Last season, the watch flex happened again during their first game against North Dakota State. Shedeur showed off an even flashier Richard Mille watch to the Buffaloes fans before the game. This Mille watch is reportedly worth a whopping $350k.

Now, that same move is being mimicked by some pretty high-level companies. NFL stars like Garrett Wilson, Devante Adams, and Breece Hall are doing it after wins, and Chet Holmgren is flashing his wrist mid-game in the NBA. FOX Sports’ Mark Ingram has done it live on TV. Julian Lewis, who is expected to be a future star for Colorado football, did it during spring practice. And even Caitlin Clark is now channeling Shedeur Sanders’ vibe in the WNBA. This isn’t just a flex anymore. It’s a trend, a cultural marker now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What once started as a flex from a college star is now a recruiting tool and a viral vibe. For Shedeur Sanders, that diamond-studded legacy is right on time.