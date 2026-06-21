Shedeur Sanders’ Surprise Colorado Role Confirmed by Deion Sanders’ Assistant: “It’s Great”

When Shedeur Sanders walks back into Colorado’s football facility, he is no longer the starting quarterback. But his presence still carries the same weight. He contributed significantly to the program with his performances, but even after taking the next step and moving to the NFL, his love for the college keeps bringing him back to Colorado.

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Even in the busy offseason schedule, Sanders has continued showing up for the program, and wide receivers coach Rashad Davis stated the impact the star QB’s presence makes.

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“Anytime Shedeur is in the building, man, it’s wonderful,” Davis said on Thee Pregame Network podcast yesterday. ” It’s great for the whole Colorado Buff Nation because, man, the guys really love it. The receivers love it when he comes in. He always gives them pointers and works with them and things like that. But that conversation has always been good.”

Shedeur has remained connected with Deion Sanders’ program, despite having left the college a year ago. He returns to Boulder, spends time with young receivers, shares details about route timing and quarterback expectations, and gives players a look at what it takes to reach the professional level. Because he wants the standard he set in Colorado in his two years to be followed even in his absence.

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In just two seasons, Shedeur transformed the offense, and in the 2024 season helped Travis Hunter win the Heisman. If throwing 4,134 yards wasn’t enough, he also did it at 74% efficiency. That sealed his legacy for good, and CU even retired his jersey as the program accomplished a historic 9-win season.

Last month, Shedeur returned to Boulder to participate in CU’s graduation ceremonies and officially receive his degree. Before that, in the offseason, the QB again visited Boulder, talked to new OC Brennan Marion, and spent time in the QB room. Now, this weekend, as Deion Sanders tries to wrap up his final recruiting official visits, Shedeur visited and spent time with Julian Lewis.

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“I’ve been with, you know, I was with Shedeur for all four years of his career, right?” Davis detailed. “It goes all the way back to a story I told you guys before when he was in the rain throwing footballs at pop-up dummies, man. He’s just a hard worker, man. When you talk to Shedeur, man, you’ve got to be about work. If you’re not about work, then he’s just not going to really vibe with you well.”

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Despite everything, Shedeur’s path in the NFL wasn’t without roadblocks. He slid unexpectedly in the 2025 NFL draft as the Browns took him at 144th overall. In Cleveland, he initially sat behind 3 QBs until Dillon Gabriel’s injury forced the team to start him. Owing to his performances, he even made it to the 2025 season Pro Bowl. And all of it happened because Shedeur believed in himself. While people see those accolades, they rarely see the hard work Shedeur had put in day in and day out.

Shedeur Sanders has done the unthinkable through hard work and dedication

This year, Shedeur enters the Browns’ camp as a legit starting contender. He is currently locked in a QB battle with veteran DeShaun Watson, as HC Todd Monken hasn’t yet named a starting QB. While most analysts expect the $230 million QB to start, Shedeur has given a tough battle to the veteran QB. After how things started in Cleveland, it did not look likely that he would be in this position. All of it wouldn’t have happened without hard work.

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Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Shedeur’s growth had been “truly phenomenal” after the work he put in during January and February and throughout the spring practices. Under new head coach Todd Monken, Shedeur earned significant opportunities during offseason workouts and pushed veteran Deshaun Watson for the starting role. Sanders himself described the new coaching environment as bringing a “new vibe” and “new energy.”

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Still, his journey is not only about the NFL. Shedeur has continued to give back to Colorado by staying available to players and coaches. For Shedeur, giving back to the program that elevated him hasn’t faded. Even when he is going through one of the most crucial periods of his career.