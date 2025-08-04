Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Join Colorado Legends as Buffs Makes Historic Announcement

Well, Colorado Buffs didn’t just launch Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders toward the NFL. They ensured everyone in college football remembers what those two did in Boulder. You can’t overhaul a program’s identity instantly, but that’s precisely what they accomplished. One dominated on both sides, racking up accolades, while the other passed for over 4,000 yards, bringing the Buffs back into the spotlight. Their impact now? It goes far beyond just box scores.

Looks like Colorado is not letting legends walk away without a proper farewell. Before Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders embark on their NFL careers, the Buffaloes honored them one last time. While their jersey numbers are retired, their names are now enshrined in Colorado’s Legacy Hall, alongside the trophies and awards they earned in Boulder. These two players changed the team’s entire culture.

That’s right. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s names are etched on Colorado’s walls forever. And CU Buffs didn’t waste a single moment to let this news out on X: “Two new legends. One historic hall. Welcome to Legacy Hall, Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders. 🏆” Well, the honors speak for themselves. Hunter’s got some serious hardware to show off: Heisman, Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung, and Walter Camp. If it exists, he’s probably won it. Shedeur’s resume, meanwhile, boasts the Johnny Unitas Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Following this massive announcement, even Colorado’s Creative Director Brent DePaepe couldn’t hold back his praise for both of them as he hit X, saying, “8 new trophies added, baby! One additional Heisman Trophy pedestal and a 25-foot countertop extension. Tough but fun project. Thank you, Travis and Shedeur! Plus, some nicely upgraded plaques for our existing Colorado football legends. #GoBuffs” They actually had to make the area bigger just to contain all that greatness.

These two truly earned it. Travis Hunter practically forced his way into Heisman contention, playing an astounding 1,400 snaps, split between offense and defense. Nearly 400 more than anyone else in the nation. He became Colorado’s second Heisman winner (the first since Rashaan Salaam in ‘94) and only the second defensive player to win the award, following Charles Woodson. Even Shedeur Sanders had an incredible season, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, guiding Colorado to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He secured the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award like it was nothing. So, now you know why they are at Colorado’s Legacy Hall.

But what’s wild is how far they’ve come. Both Hunter and Shedeur started at Jackson State under Deion Sanders and took a huge risk by following Coach Prime to Colorado. It certainly paid off. Hunter went second overall in the NFL Draft and intends to continue playing both ways. Despite slipping to the fifth round, Shedeur will have his chance at Browns camp. Back in Colorado, their impact is already secure, and their future is just beginning.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s off-season grind

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are discovering quickly that the NFL doesn’t give anyone a free pass. Not even college standouts. Hunter’s athleticism was on full display at Jaguars camp, as he went soaring for a spectacular red-zone touchdown from Trevor Lawrence that generated a lot of excitement. He landed hard after the catch, causing a brief worry, but bounced right back up as if it was nothing. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, Shedeur missed team drills due to “arm soreness,” which isn’t a huge concern. A minor setback in a four-way QB competition. This timing could be significant, particularly with Kenny Pickett returning from his hamstring injury and participating in individual drills.

Shedeur Sanders’s storyline has been spicy since draft night. Cleveland surprised many by drafting him after Dillon Gabriel at No. 144 overall compared to Gabriel at No. 94. A curious choice as Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. But Travis Hunter’s no. 2 draft pick shows he was always the Jaguars first choice. And he’s also showing why. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2025 training camp saw a major highlight when wide receiver Travis Hunter made an amazing touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone during red-zone drills, and it wasn’t his only impact play. He caught numerous passes from Lawrence during practice.

Now, back in Cleveland, it’s a totally different vibe. As Shedeur’s absence opened more reps for Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco, Pickett launched a warning sign, saying, “When you’re not in a competition, I think you’re losing ground. I think that’s the nature of the business, the nature of the game. It’s great for those two guys [Flacco and Gabriel] to get extra reps, but I and Shedeur have got to get back out there.” So, it’s pretty clear that the heat is on Sanders to get back fast. Now, with both of them hustling hard to make their presence known on their teams, let’s see if all of this actually pays off or not.