Shelomi Sanders at a Loss of Words for Mom Pilar as Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Shows Off Insane Gym Results

Pilar Sanders does not play around when it comes to fitness. The model-turned-actress-turned-wellness-warrior has been working hard in the gym, and her daughter, Shelomi, seems to notice. Pilar is known for her fierce personality and sculpted physique. She frequently posts on IG, sharing her gym pictures that had fans and family doing double-takes, proving once again that she is aging like a fine wine and lifting like a pro.

Pilar was a force in modeling, acting, and family life long before social media captured her flexing those biceps. She’s left a legacy that extends far beyond her relationship with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, from appearing on television to co-founding youth empowerment camps. But it’s her most recent gym story and her daughter’s insane reaction that has everyone talking, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

In a recent IG story, Pillar Sanders shared a gym mirror selfie in which she flexed her biceps confidently. But it wasn’t just fans who were cheering for her; her daughter Shelomi couldn’t help but share a mix of admiration and playful shade in the DMs. “Look at that strong dominant arm,” she wrote first, clearly impressed, followed by a simple “Wow” and then the punchline: “Can you help me carry in my groceries?” Pilar shared the exchange with a laughing sticker and the caption, “My daught (short for daughter) keeps me laughing.”

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

And it’s not just a flashy story, Pilar’s dedication to fitness shows she’s playing the long game. In one of her recent IG reels, she captioned a mirror selfie video “My 6 am Pre Workout Hype,” flexing those washboard abs like they’re the morning’s headlines. However, her fitness credentials extend beyond that. Pilar is not only a certified trainer (NASM accredited) and a black belt in Taekwondo, but she also competed in multiple sports, including soccer, tennis, track, and swimming.

And Pilar Sanders isn’t keeping that glow-up to herself, she’s lifting others up, too. On her IG page, Pilarfit4life, she shares fitness videos and motivational tips for others to follow in her footsteps. She has clearly transformed from a former actress and model to a wellness influencer. She reinvents, inspires, and flexes all at the same time.

Pilar Sanders’ journey through fame, family, and public battles

Pilar Sanders was born on October 10, 1974, in Elmira, New York, and was brought up with her two siblings, Scottie and Candy. While not much is known about her early childhood, one thing is certain: she had her sights set on the spotlight from a young age. By high school, she had already booked jobs with well-known modeling agencies such as Ford Models and Irene Marie. She quickly transitioned into acting, landing guest roles on popular shows such as Walker, Texas Ranger, The Jamie Foxx Show, and In the House. By 1999, she had made it to the big screen with a role in The Mod Squad.

Pilar Sanders was already in the spotlight by 2008, when she co-starred with her then-husband Deion in Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love, a reality show that gave fans a glimpse into their busy, blended family life. She kept her momentum with a role in Football Wives in 2010, while also appearing in films such as Streets of Blood and Percentage. But, beyond the cameras, Pilar was passionate about giving back. She co-founded Prime Time Achievers, a children’s summer camp, and later established Essence of Beshalom, a foundation dedicated to assisting young girls in developing confidence.

However, things did not remain picture-perfect. Pilar and Deion’s 12-year marriage ended in a messy divorce in 2013, with drama spilling into the public eye almost daily. Their split had all the makings of a huge chaos, from surprise divorce filings to a lengthy and bitter custody battle. While Deion initially received full custody, the situation changed over time, with Pilar eventually gaining partial custody. The two exchanged legal blows over everything from domestic abuse allegations to defamation suits, and fans had front-row seats for both. Throughout it all, Pilar remained a mother, fighter, and woman rebuilding on her own terms.