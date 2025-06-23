Shelomi Sanders Makes Father Coach Prime Proud by Taking Initiative for Marginalised American Communities

Whether it’s flooding relief in Jackson, championing youth sports, or pledging his salary to upgrade facilities at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has always walked the talk when it comes to community service. He’s donated water to underserved neighborhoods, hosted Special Olympics clinics, and even helped Colorado players open college savings accounts for their future kids. Coach Prime has never shied away from using his platform to uplift others. And it’s clear now that those same values have taken root in his daughter, Shelomi Sanders. And Papa Sanders could not have been more proud.

Shelomi, the younger Sander, and a baller for Alabama A&M, could easily just post highlights and call it a day. But no – she’s putting her energy into something bigger. Just like her father, she has decided to work for less privileged people. And for that, she just teamed up with CREEJ, an organization that is fighting to bring clean water and basic needs to marginalized communities. And she made sure that her influence was used in the right direction.

She took to Instagram to make people aware of the cause. In a video, she said, “So I just wanted to come on here and talk to you about something. So, it’s known that so many communities in the US are still living without basic needs like clean water or even a proper sewage system. That’s why I’m proud to be partnering with CREEJ, the Centre for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice. Not only are they fighting for justice, but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas. So, I stand with CREEJ and their mission to make clear and safe living conditions a right and not a privilege.” And you know, Coach Prime had to show love to his kid. Deion replied with a simple 🙏🏾 emoji in the comments. But that emoji said everything. This isn’t new for the Sanders family, though. Remember when Deion got NFL players to step up after Katrina? Now his daughter’s carrying that same spirit into her generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $helomi Sanders (@shelomisanders) Expand Post

AD

CREEJ is the newest addition to the $299,000 NIL corpus of Shelomi Sanders. Apart from CREEJ, she made quite a buzz around the nation when she announced her partnership with Rihanna’s SAVAGE X Fenty. Her corpus also includes deals with META and KFC.

Shelomi’s partnership with CREEJ is more than just an NIL partnership, though. It’s much more embedded in her values of being a genuinely good human being than just the monetary side of it. Shelomi’s using her voice for people who don’t often get heard. Clean water, basic rights, and other real-world problems that don’t make highlight videos but matter way more than any stat line. And let’s be honest, no trophy could make a dad prouder than seeing his kid stand up like this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shelomi’s Growing Legacy of Impact

From a very tender age, Shelomi Sanders has always been active about voicing her opinion. Before she started fighting for clean water with CREEJ, she was already using her voice in a way that hits close to home for so many families. At just 13 years old, she got life-altering news: a type 1 diabetes diagnosis. But here’s the thing about Shelomi: she didn’t let it silence her. Instead, she let it change people’s minds about diabetes.

In an interview with beyondtype1, she opened up about her struggles and how she felt alone battling the grueling disease. She said, “My peers were really uneducated about what diabetes is, so they just said ignorant things. So I was kind of closed off. I was still in denial. And just didn’t want anyone to know. I felt embarrassed by it.” But then, as she got older, she decided to be the support that she didn’t get. She said about one of her viral videos, “I’d seen other people with diabetes posting about their experiences, so I thought, ‘Let me reach out and help someone else.’ And then, like, everyone loved it. It started going crazy and got a lot of love and feedback.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These are the reasons why this CREEJ partnership makes perfect sense; it’s classic Shelomi. See a problem affecting people’s health and dignity? Don’t just tweet about it. Get in the game and help fix it. That’s the real Sanders family playbook right there. Winning games and changing lives. And you know what? No touchdown dance or trophy presentation could match the pride Deion feels watching his ‘baby girl’ put her platform to good use.