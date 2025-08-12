Sherron Moore’s Assistant Makes Big Announcement for Bryce Underwood; Vows to End 12-Year Michigan Drought

The 2013 season wasn’t much illustrious for Michigan in terms of accolades or on-field results. For one, the Wolverines had 5 losses in the regular season and even lost their bowl game against Kansas State. Moreover, the 41-42 narrow loss against Ohio State at the Big House stung even more. But in that same season, a wide receiver roamed in Ann Arbor, terrorizing opposition defenses draped in that iconic maize and blue, with that winged helmet and #10 jersey. Despite the Michigan Wolverines’ regression under Brady Hoke, he accomplished something that hasn’t been achieved since.

Jeremy Gallon came into his final year in 2013 after receiving 829 yards the previous season. Everyone that year was expecting him to go big, and that’s exactly what he did as he finished his season with 1,373 yards. The achievements? The guy surpassed Braylon Edwards’ previous 1,330 mark, ran riot on Indiana as he received 369 yards in that game, and capped off his season, averaging an impressive 15.4 yards per reception. Now, 12 years since that 2013 season by Gallon, Michigan, is finding his heroics hard to replicate.

Michigan Wolverines’ wide receivers coach, Ron Bellamy, recently appeared in a press conference and was asked why the team hasn’t had a single 1,000+ receiver since Gallon. Bellamy’s response? He did acknowledge the goal, but focused on collective achievements instead. “That’s something we talk about. The guys, obviously as a group collectively, their goal is to win, beat our rivals, win the conference, and win a national championship. But the guys do have individual goals, and they understand,” said Bellamy. However, Bellamy later expanded on how the team is now close to achieving that 1,000+yard goal for the first time since 2013.

“Coach Lindsay is bringing, and what he’s doing, what we’re doing as an offense. It’s been great, and it’s been great for receivers, great for the team,” said the coach, and later picked a wide receiver on his team who has already declared to finally end that 12-year-old drought. “I was just wondering who’s your most physical receiver?” Asked the reporter, and Coach Bellamy, without any hesitation, gave his response within moments. ” McCulley,” said the coach, and he is right, too, to pick McCulley.

Donaven McCulley, the 6’5 and 200lbs explosive wide receiver, came to Michigan after receiving for 813 yards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined at Indiana, and is already being dubbed one of the most promising players to take a step up under Michigan’s offense. Although he didn’t feature much last year due to the head coaching change at Indiana. He did decide to transfer at the time, but couldn’t. McCulley’s transfer to Michigan in 2023 faced academic hurdles, and instead went into redshirting for the year. Now that in 2025 McCulley has finally arrived? The odds of him succeeding are looking quite favorable, and even Coach Bellamy is optimistic about that, as he gave his reasons why.

Donoven McCulley finally has the ingredients to break the 12-year-old drought for the Michigan Wolverines

The excitement around McCulley isn’t solely because of his 2023 season, where he received 600+ yards. But also because in high school, the guy played as a QB and threw for 1,958 yards as a junior at his high school. Moreover, he also enrolled as a QB at Indiana and featured in the first season, passing for 475 yards and two TDs. From being a signal caller to a playmaker wasn’t easy, but coming to Michigan in 2025, the guy has already gotten the iconic #1 jersey due to his fall camp performances, and now Coach Bellamy has also laid out his reasons for excitement around McCulley.

“He’s a physical presence. You know he’s showing up, you want to press him, working to get off releases, making contested plays. I love it. I love everything about him. Just you know, keep him going in the right direction,” declared the wide receivers coach and summed up how playing as a QB earlier would give McCulley the edge to perform for Michigan.

“He’s a former quarterback. So, I think the mindset is you’re a former quarterback, so you’re not as tough as the other positions. And I think he wanted to establish that first off. I think he did that in spring ball. Something he continues to carry over in training camp, and he’s been a physical presence,” concluded Bellamy.

The switch to the wide receiver position might have been inspired due to intense competition at the QB room in Indiana and the desire to make the field faster. But all of that has faded now for McCulley as he has perfected playing the position, and when asked what his goal for the 2025 season is. The WR has a simple reply: “At least 1k (yards) and 10 touchdowns.” Seems like Gallon’s record will finally see a new face.