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Sherrone Moore Accuser Paige Shiver Takes Legal Action Against Michigan Amid $12M Fallout

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Malabika Dutta

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Jul 8, 2026 | 1:55 PM EDT

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Sherrone Moore Accuser Paige Shiver Takes Legal Action Against Michigan Amid $12M Fallout

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Malabika Dutta

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Jul 8, 2026 | 1:55 PM EDT

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It’s been nearly eight months since Michigan parted ways with Sherrone Moore, but the program continues to take a hit. After firing Moore following an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staffer, Paige Shiver, the university hired a legal firm to look into it further. But the findings of that investigation have not been made public.

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On July 8, Shiver’s legal team filed a lawsuit against Michigan in a Washtenaw County court. It accused Michigan of hiding records of the investigation regarding the long relationship between the former head coach and the staffer. According to the lawsuit, Wolverines violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act.

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“The lawsuit filed today demands transparency and accountability from the University of Michigan, President Grasso, and the Board of Regents,” said Shiver’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, as reported by Detroit Free Press on July 8.

“This public university paid Jenner & Block $12 million to investigate the Sherrone Moore scandal and the abuse, Title IX and Title VII violations within the athletic department and Schembechler Hall, yet now refuses to release the investigation’s findings. It was important for our client to file this initial FOIA lawsuit to ensure the truth and facts come out.”

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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