Sherrone Moore Accuser Paige Shiver Takes Legal Action Against Michigan Amid $12M Fallout

It’s been nearly eight months since Michigan parted ways with Sherrone Moore, but the program continues to take a hit. After firing Moore following an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staffer, Paige Shiver, the university hired a legal firm to look into it further. But the findings of that investigation have not been made public.

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On July 8, Shiver’s legal team filed a lawsuit against Michigan in a Washtenaw County court. It accused Michigan of hiding records of the investigation regarding the long relationship between the former head coach and the staffer. According to the lawsuit, Wolverines violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act.

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“The lawsuit filed today demands transparency and accountability from the University of Michigan, President Grasso, and the Board of Regents,” said Shiver’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, as reported by Detroit Free Press on July 8.

“This public university paid Jenner & Block $12 million to investigate the Sherrone Moore scandal and the abuse, Title IX and Title VII violations within the athletic department and Schembechler Hall, yet now refuses to release the investigation’s findings. It was important for our client to file this initial FOIA lawsuit to ensure the truth and facts come out.”

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This is a developing story…