Sherrone Moore Celebrates With 2-Word Message as Michigan Lands Major Flip From CFP Rival

Recruiting is heating up in Ann Arbor. And Sherrone Moore‘s Michigan is picking up steam as the late spring cycle winds down. After a slow start, the Wolverines are finally stacking commitments—and fast. But one position remains tricky: linebacker. It’s been a tough chase, with more misses than hits. Still, Michigan isn’t done swinging. Behind the scenes, the Wolverines hosted a surprise visitor. A top linebacker—already committed elsewhere—quietly made his way to campus last week. And it could be a game-changer.

Moore’s Michigan was deep in the hunt for 2026 Richmond (Va.) Huguenot LB Markel Dabney. But out of nowhere, he surprised many in May by committing to SMU, the same team that debuted in last season’s expanded College Football Playoff. Still, the Wolverines weren’t backing down. Brian Jean-Mary and crew pulled him back in for an OV. Then Pitt entered the chat. With momentum shifting, Dabney announced a decision date: June 21. But that date came and went. Why? He was cruising—literally. According to On3’s EJ Holland, Dabney hit pause on recruiting while sailing the seas.

But once he returned from his cruise, Markel Dabney made it official—and it was a big win for the Wolverines. The 6’1”, 210-pound LB flipped to Michigan, becoming the 15th commit in the 2026 class, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett on June 27. Dabney had been committed to SMU since May 13, but the Maize and Blue never backed off. He may be a three-star on paper, but he was a top priority in Ann Arbor—much like Chase Taylor last cycle. Because Michigan saw his potential early. And after committing, Dabney made his message loud and clear: “We just getting started, let’s work #GoBlue.”

However, flipping recruits? That’s quickly becoming Sherrone Moore’s signature move. Just ask Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 QB in the 2025 class shocked the nation when he flipped from LSU to Michigan. By the way, Moore’s aggressive NIL push and relentless recruiting sealed the deal. Now, landing Markel Dabney marks yet another big win for the Wolverines. And how did Coach Moore react? Simple and strong. He took to X and posted a two-word celebration: “YESSSS SIR! 👀 #GoBlue🔵🔵.”

On the flip side, Markel Dabney made it official—and heartfelt—with a powerful message on X. After flipping to Michigan, the three-star LB showed class and clarity. He thanked SMU for their support, but made it clear his future was in Ann Arbor. No drama, just honesty. And Dabney wrote: “This recruiting journey has been nothing short of a blessing. I want to give a huge thank you to the coaching staff at SMU. Y’all welcomed me like family, and I’ll always be grateful for that. After long talks with my family and deep thought, I’ve decided to decommit from SMU and officially commit to THE University of Michigan! It’s time to go to work.” So, safe to say, the Maize and Blue just got another dog.

Markel Dabney may be a three-star, but he’s a key piece for Michigan. Ranked No. 807 in the 2026 class, he becomes the first linebacker pledge for the Wolverines. And he won’t be the last. Michigan is far from finished at the position. Names like Nick Abrams, Kenneth Goodwin, and Brayden Rouse are still high on the board. So, the hunt is on—and the linebacker room is only getting stronger.

While landing Dabney was a huge win for Michigan, it didn’t come easy. The linebacker had offers from several national powerhouses. Beating out top programs made this flip even sweeter for the Maize and Blue.

How did Sherrone Moore make this flip?

Markel Dabney wasn’t short on options. Powerhouses like Miami, FSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Notre Dame, PSU, and Vols all came calling. He committed to SMU—but that didn’t close the door. Quietly, he made an OV to Michigan and then came for an unofficial visit just days later. Momentum shifted fast. According to Holland, Michigan’s self-imposed no-contact ban actually played a role in Dabney’s original decision. Looking back, Dabney acknowledged that if he’d had all the facts, he wouldn’t have selected the Mustangs. Now, the story’s rewritten—and he’s headed to Ann Arbor.

After his OV, Markel Dabney got the answers he’d been looking for. No more questions. No more doubts. Just clarity. “The Michigan visit was all that I expected,” said Dabney. “It went great. They were transparent about everything. They kept it real. And they didn’t sugarcoat it. Everything was straightforward. They told me the real. I really liked the visit. I loved being around the coaches and the players.” That honesty hit home and sealed the deal for the Wolverines.

Markel Dabney’s junior year was nothing short of electric. He racked up 68 tackles, nine TFLs, four sacks, two pass breakups, and two pick-sixes. A stat sheet stuffer and a game-changer. Now, imagine that kind of impact in Sherrone Moore’s defense. Speed, instincts, and a nose for the football—Dabney brings it all. If he brings that same energy to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines just found themselves a future difference-maker.