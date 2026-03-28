Sherrone Moore Confessed Michigan’s True Intention on His Firing in Viral Body Cam Footage

Sherrone Moore’s Michigan tenure was never simple. He walked into the job as the successor to Jim Harbaugh after a national title run with high expectations. He became the first Black head coach in the school’s history, adding to the pressure. Two years in, everything unraveled after his controversial relationship with a staff member, leading to his dismissal. Three months later, police body cam footage surfaced, revealing a curious confession from the former head coach.

When the officer asked Sherrone Moore what was going on, he sounded resigned as he made a serious admission, claiming that his former workplace didn’t want him to be there at all.

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“I just got fired,” he told the officer, as seen in the footage. “That’s part of life, I guess. They wanted to fire me anyway, so…”

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Sherrone Moore didn’t give any more explanations, but that phrase leaves huge question marks. It makes you wonder if Michigan “wanted” to fire him anyway, then what exactly was already brewing behind the scenes?

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Moore’s offhand remark hints at a deeper administrative motive. Firing a coach over a 9-4 season usually means a massive, multi-million-dollar payout. However, he was terminated with “cause,” and this allowed Michigan to wipe the slate clean financially. To Moore, the scandal may have simply given the university a way out.

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The writing may have been on the wall long before that December night. Stagnant offensive play, a failure to develop top-tier recruits like Bryce Underwood, and blowout losses to rivals left fans restless. After the highs of the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan was already scrambling for answers.

The year before told the same story with an 8-5 finish. They beat Ohio State and Alabama, but the offense was a mess. 5-star No. 1 overall QB Bryce Underwood couldn’t develop the way fans expected. Still, Sherrone Moore could probably get a third year if football were the only issue. Except it wasn’t.

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The off-field issues formed a troubling pattern that predated his final dismissal, including a 2023 suspension for recruiting violations, another tied to the sign-stealing scandal, and a looming NCAA suspension for the 2026 opener he would never coach.

So by the time AD Warde Manuel announced Sherrone Moore’s firing, the football struggles almost took a back seat. And now, the new footage that has surfaced about his arrest shows how he reacted to the whole situation.

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Sherrone Moore’s body cam footage shows a sensitive side

The video of Sherrone Moore’s arrest, obtained by TMZ Sports, looked like a man hitting rock bottom. It happened on December 10, the same day he was fired. He steps out of a black SUV, visibly shaken as tears and sniffles follow. There’s no defiance here because what was there to defend himself?

Police had detained him shortly after he left the apartment of Paige Shiver, the 32-year-old executive assistant at the center of the controversy. Their relationship, described as inappropriate and in violation of university policy, had already triggered Michigan’s internal investigation. But the footage shows something deeper than scandal fallout.

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Sherrone Moore is seen crying. At that time, he was still wearing Michigan gear, showing how unexpected this incident was. At one moment, he admitted he needed help.

“I need to go to the therapist, it’s my fault,” he said. “I don’t want to hurt myself, man. I’ve got a beautiful family and kids.”

Legally, the situation has already shifted as prosecutors dropped a felony and other charges in exchange for Sherrone Moore pleading no contest to two misdemeanors. Those include the malicious use of a telecommunication device and trespassing. Sentencing is expected in April, with no jail time likely.