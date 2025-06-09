Sherrone Moore Deploys Bryce Underwood’s Star Power to Pull 5-Star Prospect From Texas’ Grasp

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines have gained valuable insights from their challenges last season. The departure of J.J. McCarthy resulted in a complex quarterback situation that left the coaching staff scrambling for a quick solution. Throughout the season, they cycled through various starters, including Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren, but none managed to seize the position. Ultimately, it was Bryce Underwood who emerged as the answer after substantial negotiation efforts. His impressive skills and continued development have become a central storyline in Ann Arbor this offseason.

As Moore pushes forward with his ambitious recruiting strategy, the spotlight now shines on Underwood. However, the potential QB1 of the Wolverines isn’t just helping matters on the field. His star status is helping the program off the field as well. Especially in the case of a five-star offensive tackle from Mansfield (Texas), Lake Ridge, who is nearing a decision about his future.

Michigan football hosts Week 2 of its official visits for 2026 class players. This weekend, they had a tremendous chance to make a big impression on several high-end players on both sides of the football. Felix Ojo has been one of the prime among them. He is certainly not new to Ann Arbor, but nothing felt as impactful as his last visit. The reason? An exchange with Bryce Underwood.

"It was good," Ojo told On3. "It was nice hanging out with the players. I talked to Bryce (Underwood). It was nice seeing his point of view on the program since he got there. He said I'm a priority for Michigan, and he wants me to come there, and that's how I see the coaches, is how they are. He said the reason he came to Michigan was the development and culture, and not only that, the offensive scheme is a lot like Jim Harbaugh's."

Underwood has been training in the blue and maize for over a couple of months. He has developed an extensive understanding of the culture, the people, and the coaching style by now. He is vying for the starting quarterback job for year one. But while off the training camp, he is already trying his hand at the recruiting streak. Good for Moore and the staff. But it’s not just Bryce who’s getting the ball rolling for Ojo.

Michigan coaching staff makes a good pitch for Felix Ojo

Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome kept on pursuing Ojo like anything. “Coach Newsome, he played offensive line at the college level,” Ojo said. “Played at Michigan. When it comes to o-line play, he knows what he’s talking about. Not only that, he has a great offensive mind. Coach Moore is a lot more relatable as a head coach. He’s the type of coach you can talk to for hours. He talks to you like you’re family.”



Ojo has been hyperactive exploring his options this offseason. He has already taken visits to Colorado, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. But Steve Sarkisian and Texas are still having a strong grasp on their home-grown talent. The Wolverines would love to be the spoilsport like they did with Ty Haywood a year back, but this time it will be tougher with a huge competition brewing. Ryan Day looks to be in the game as well. Ojo posted a picture of a glimpse of the Buckeyes’ film room last weekend following his visit. On3 gave the Buckeyes the third-best odds to land him over Texas.

Texas has still been at the top of its game. Gorney wrote. “But the Longhorns still have the lead, Austin is less than three hours away, and his relationship with position coach Kyle Flood is all playing significant roles here.” Now, it remains to be seen whether or not Moore can get a break in the race and emerge as the wild card winner.