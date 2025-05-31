Sherrone Moore Faces Unexpected Roadblock in Pursuit of 310-Lb Michigan Target in Fresh Intel

Sherrone Moore is not having a good time in Ann Arbor. It’s not a good time for Michigan football in general. The program could never really live down the talks about its sign-stealing scandal and is reeling from its aftereffects. It is rocking Michigan’s boat in the recruiting pool so roughly that it’s causing Moore to lose his hold on a key target of the 2026 class. Maybe the Bryce Underwood tag and the 2023 National Championship title are no longer enough to attract prospects toward Ann Arbor. Moore looks to be losing out on a fierce recruiting battle with a formidable rival.

Michigan is in the No. 17 position in the 2026 class. They have only 7 total commits so far, and it doesn’t look like that number is going to rise easily. Michigan’s near future will carry a blemish as an impact from the scandal. Not many new talents are keen on building their CFB career at a place that has come under the NCAA’s hammer. The brand is taking a hit, and so is its recruiting campaign. That’s causing Moore to weaken his grip on 3-star prospect Alister Vallejo, who looks keen to prefer South Bend over Ann Arbor, according to the latest intel.

Unlike Michigan, Notre Dame is becoming a huge favorite for prospects simply because of its run-up to the National Championship game in 2024. “[Some] of the young people, before we made this championship (game) run, probably were just, ‘Hey, I’m just not interested in Notre Dame football,’” Marcus Freeman remarked at a presser recently. Notre Dame’s 2025 class ranked at No. 12 on On3. For 2026, the program is ranked No. 4, with 16 total commits already. With all these factors in tow, Freeman is making a push to secure a key lineman from the 2026 pool.

Notre Dame has to act fast in securing 4-star Alister Vallejo, who will announce his commitment soon. Freeman not only has to beat that deadline but also ward off Michigan, who are also keen on recruiting the DL. Insider Ryan Roberts said in a May 31 video of A to Z Sports, “Whether you talk to people on the Michigan side or the Notre Dame side, both are pretty optimistic for ending up getting Vallejo in their 2026 class. Now, I like where the Fighting Irish are. Personally, just kind of from people that I’m talking to, I think they have a very good opportunity to finish this one out.”

Now, the timing of this all is what makes the fight for Vallejo a heated one. Michigan is slated for an official visit from June 13 to 15. Vallejo will visit South Bend towards the tail end of June. They are the only two big players in the race, with the other player being Kansas. “This decision is coming before official visits, which I found very interesting. I like Notre Dame’s chances, but they need to outduel a bitter rival in the end for Vallejo,” Roberts said. Another twist in Moore’s push for Vallejo threatens to fully take away the DL from Ann Arbor.

Notre Dame takes Alister Vallejo away from Sherrone Moore

Marcus Freeman seems to be winning the competition after all because the DL will be at South Bend for an unofficial visit this weekend. That puts the Fighting Irish in a sweet spot, getting a chance to drive the pitch home just before he makes his decision. “I’m excited,” Vallejo told Athlon Sports of this unofficial visit. “I prefer the one-on-one experience. I’m committing June 10.” The Fighting Irish’s D-line coach, Al Washington seems to have made a good impression on Vallejo. Notre Dame made him an offer when he was a zero-star recruit and held on until now, when he has acquired a 4-star status.

Vallejo is an elite prospect according to 247Sports, stands at 6-3, 310lb, and comes with 112 total tackles and 18 sacks. What draws his interest towards Freeman is the HC’s recent success in getting some good DL recruits. They are Rodney Dunham, Ebenezer Ewetade, and Tiki Hola. And with the 2024 team under Freeman making a spectacular run in the season, the DL is growing more and more warm towards naming Notre Dame as his future home. With his addition, Freeman & Co. can look to be making an even higher jump.

Sherrone Moore’s last groundbreaking recruit was Bryce Underwood, and he managed to end up in the top 10 classes of 2025. This time, he’s fallen out of the bracket, languishing at No. 17. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is making more headway in the 2026 class.