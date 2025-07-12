Sherrone Moore Gets Big Message From 5-Star Prospect After Fox Analyst’s Michigan Warning

The dust never settles in Ann Arbor. Not after the sign-stealing saga. And there’s another storm cloud swirling over the maize and blue, thanks to that 2023 incident that continues to cast a long shadow. Jim Harbuagh may be out but the ripple effects are still haunting the walls inside Michigan football. And now, it’s Sherrone Moore’s turn to steady the ship. But amid the uncertainty and NCAA’s looming verdict, Michigan fans have something to hope for.

The big message comes from 5-star CB Duvay Williams from Gardena, CA who is shaking up the 2027 recruiting class. The 6’1, 170-pounder from Junipero Serra HS is impressed with what Michigan has to offer. The Wolverines have been trailing USC and Georgia in his recruitment, but the June 18-19 trip might be a game changer. As UM insider EJ Holland reported on X on July 11, the visit left a big impression on the 5-star — “(LaMar Morgan) made me feel like a top priority for them. I feel like I can be a good fit in their scheme.” And it gets better.

Duvay Williams doubled down on his love for Michigan and it’s not just because of football alone. “The ability to get to the next level and education. My dad’s a big education guy. I’ve never had low grades, so that’s a big part, too,” he said. And UM is only one of the best institutions in the nation. “Michigan’s a great school,” he added. “They’ve told me I’m their top priority for the ‘27 class. They’re going to recruit me aggressively. The coaches were great, and my cousin, Davon Benjamin, was on his official visit. Seeing him in that maize and blue was fantastic. It was a great experience overall.”

You can’t expect less than the best from the top player in the state of California who’s also the No. 3 CB and No. 14 overall prospect per On3. In 2024, Duvay Williams posted 47 tackles, one TFL, 16 PBUs, and one interception, fitting the mold of a true CB1. Sherrone Moore is yet to land a 2027 commit and this kid might just be the tone setter. Still, USC looms large. It’s home and it’s legacy. And as Williams said himself, “USC is USC. All the legends go there. It’s right in my backyard, so why not?” Why not indeed. But Michigan’s edge is education and family. And a program that’s still fighting to stay elite in the face of adversity.

NCAA verdict looms over Sherrone Moore’s campaign

For all the recruiting success that Sherrone Moore is leading post the Harbaugh era (21 commits, No. 9 in the nation), there’s still the looming NCAA verdict that stems from the sign stealing incident. In a recent episode of Adapt & Respond, Fox analyst RJ Young didn’t mince words about Michigan’s precarious position. “Texas Christian and Sonny Dykes have done a really good job of just kind of dodging all of this sign-stealing conversation… But the NCAA still hasn’t,” he said. Michigan’s hearing with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions was in June with a decision to emerge anywhere between 30-90 days.

“You do your simple math: July, August, September,” Young added. “We would figure something out. I think they’re going to time this so that it gives Michigan just enough of an opportunity to do something before the season starts.” A decision could drop anytime between now and mid-September. Sherrone Moore already faced his two-game slap-on-the-wrist suspension. But the real hammer hasn’t dropped yet. That looming verdict could derail a 2025 campaign already carrying sky-high expectations especially with Bryce Underwood poised to take the reins.

One wrong move from the NCAA, and Sherrone Moore’s second season might shift from championship chase to damage control. Still, if landing elite prospects like Duvay Williams becomes a trend, Michigan might weather the storm just fine.