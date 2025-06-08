Sherrone Moore Gets Key Update After College Football Program’s Aggressive Push to Poach Michigan Staffer

Michigan fans can go ahead and heave a sigh of relief. Because that April rumor is finally put to rest. Sherrone Moore saw the recruiting narrative flip when he brought in the former Michigan staffer in 2024. He brought with him a military-grade strategic mindset that reshaped the Wolverines’ NIL playbook. The program saw some serious NIL turnaround. Then came the flirtation.

The Naval Academy had Sean Magee circled as a top candidate to fill its vacant Athletic Director role. And with his military roots, the concern in Ann Arbor was real. After all, he’s a Naval Academy grad and a former Naval Officer. His ties to Annapolis run deep. But here’s the thing that’ll make you exhale the tension.

An X report by The Wolverine.com on June 7 revealed that Sherrone Moore and Michigan need not fear losing their genius. “BREAKING: Michigan GM Sean Magee is STAYING PUT at Michigan, per our @Balas_Wolverine. Magee was a candidate for the Navy AD job and has been a hot name,” it wrote. This is a big win for the Maize and Blue family who’s already compiling some of the best recruiting classes under Sean Magee.

In a move that shocked the whole CFB as much as it did Brian Kelly and LSU, Michigan flipped 5-star Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2025, to Ann Arbor. And you already know who’s among the brains behind it, although they received some influential help. The Wolverines finished with a top-10 recruiting class featuring 14 commits, including another 5-star, OT Andrew Babalola. Sherrone Moore wasn’t just battling Ohio State. They’re already in contention with recruiting powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia.

And while word is that Sean Magee is staying put at Michigan, there’s another factor that offers more peace to the minds of the Wolverines fans. In search of their AD, Navy ultimately went with former USF AD Michael Kelly, averting a huge crisis for Sherrone Moore. But don’t get too comfortable. This guy’s name isn’t fading from shortlists anytime soon. If Michigan wants to keep the engine running, it may be time to lock their GM in with a deal that matches his value.

Sherrone Moore should find ways to keep Sean Magee

Michigan insider EJ Holland made it clear that losing Sean Magee could be “detrimental” to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Back in early April, he reported, “Michigan’s in jeopardy of losing their general manager Sean Magee who has spearheaded the movement of modernizing Michigan’s NIL approach in terms of recruiting.” And it’s not just the scare of Navy’s AD hunt.

Michigan has a long-term goal, a grand plan. The kids who visited Sherrone Moore aren’t getting numbers unlike other schools. Besides, even Sean Magee is surviving on a relatively modest income of $350,000 compared to those like Alabama’s GM Courtney Morgan who’s cashing in $825,000 in 2025. “The big thing here for Michigan now is keeping Sean Magee so that the vision is completed,” Holland added. “Because if you lose Sean Magee, that vision is kind of gone and you have to either start from scratch or find somebody that can build on that model.”

Because recruiting 5-stars in today’s landscape isn’t just about tradition or trophies. It’s about having someone like Sean Magee. And if Sherrone Moore wants to carry the recruiting momentum, he can’t risk losing his crown jewel.