Sherrone Moore Hit With Major BIG Warning That Could Shatter Michigan’s Playoff Dreams

When a program like Michigan, one that just a year ago was celebrating a national championship, follows up with a shaky 8–5 season, it doesn’t just bruise egos. It jolts a fanbase that had grown used to dominance. So, when Sherrone Moore landed the No. 1 recruit in the nation, it did more than strengthen a depth chart. It injects hope into a fan base still healing from its wounds from an off-field scandal. And a season where offensive production was painfully erratic.

The road isn’t kind to Michigan this year, quite literally. They alternate between home and away games for most of the season. The underlying question that lingers is, can this team be a road team? Two consecutive road trips late in the year, to Northwestern and Maryland—both deceptively tough matchups, especially for a young quarterback and a new head coach.

On the episode 811 of the Crain & Company Podcast, Isaiah Hole said, “Nebraska’s is a little dicey, and considering you know no Sherrone Moore, he’s going to be suspended for that game, uh, another road game.” While fans look to the future, Michigan’s past still lingers, specifically, the Connor Stalions scandal. The 2025 schedule won’t do Michigan any favors either. “But I think the biggest question to me, it’s not quarterback, it’s not offensive line, it’s who are those guys who are going to be catching the ball?” Hole stated. They attempted just 18 passes against Washington, and their leading wide receiver finished with only 35 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season’s 34-13 loss to Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship still haunts the fan base. “That was a Washington team that felt like, yeah, Michigan should win this game,” Isaiah recalled. When Michigan faced USC last season, they escaped with a narrow 27–24 win at home; it was their first victory over the Trojans in nearly two decades. “Whenever Michigan travels west mid-season, it always feels doomed.” If Michigan’s defense falters like it did in the title game, USC has the firepower to capitalize.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“With this schedule, I don’t think a 9–3 Michigan gets in,” Isaiah warned in the podcast. They probably need 10 wins to feel safe. With these roadblocks ahead, the Wolverines can’t afford to stumble. Last season, Michigan leaned heavily on its ground game and tight end production. But with key departures, the pass-catching unit looks thin and untested. In a season full of questions, Michigan’s clearest answer might come from its youngest player: Bryce Underwood.

Why Bryce Underwood could be Michigan’s saving grace

There’s a buzz of a comeback. And leading that charge, quite possibly, will be an 18-year-old with a golden arm, and his comparisons are made to Trevor Lawrence. There’s a certain electricity in the air when a generational quarterback walks into a historic program. For Michigan football fans, that buzz has a name: Bryce Underwood. The 6’4”, 208-pound signal-caller out of Belleville High School isn’t just another top recruit; for Sherrone Moore, he’s the recruit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The hype is real, but so is the challenge. Underwood is stepping into a pressure cooker with Big Ten titles and CFP ambitions at stake. “He doesn’t have to be the dog of all the dogs in college football. He just has to be a dog. Just be good. Cuz if he’s good this year, just good. That is so much better than what they had last year. And the defense is going to be really good with that schedule,” Isaiah noted.

And so, as the season draws closer, Michigan finds itself at a crossroads. Sherrone Moore’s suspension isn’t just a headline; it’s a hurdle that could shake the team’s confidence early, especially with tough road games like Nebraska and Oklahoma on the horizon. But in the middle of the storm stands Bryce Underwood, an 18-year-old with sky-high expectations and the weight of a program on his shoulders. He doesn’t have to be perfect. If he just stays steady, just good enough to give Michigan a chance.