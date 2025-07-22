Sherrone Moore Joins Bryce Underwood and Michigan RB for Low-Key Day Before Fall Camp

Michigan isn’t just participating in NIL deals, they’re completely changing the game. All thanks to deep-pocketed backers like Dave Portnoy, who pledged $3 million for future quarterbacks, and Larry Ellison, who reportedly contributed $10.5 million to secure top prospects like Bryce Underwood. But now even head coach Sherrone Moore, along with Bryce Underwood are making some early moves. They are working hard behind the scenes to boost the team’s NIL resources before the fall camp kicks off. But it looks like they have decided that work and play can go together.

The buzz around Michigan is extending beyond the gridiron and is spilling right onto the golf course. On Monday, July 21, the Wolverines’ third annual Champions Circle Golf Classic kicked off at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Plymouth, promising to be the NIL event of the summer. More than just a round of golf, it’s a true celebration of Michigan athletics, with all proceeds directly benefiting student athletes through Champions Circle, Michigan’s official NIL collective.

Now, it’s not every day you get a chance to play 18 holes alongside Sherrone Moore, Justice Haynes, and Bryce Underwood, right? And the Champions Circle IG page made sure the fans got a real-time glimpse of all of them through a string of stories. Bryce even reposted one of them which has a picture of all three waiting in the sidelines gearing up with their clubs. But along with Michigan’s star cast, there’s ESPN’s Adam Schefter, FOX’s Gus Johnson, and BTN’s Jake Butt lined up for the post golf activities. The event then transitions into a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, and a fireside chat hosted by Brad Galli. So it’s a relaxed yet star studded end to a day of celebration.

via Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press Michigan football signee Bryce Underwood looks on during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Detroit , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJunfuxHanx USATSI_24910127

But the guest list isn’t just a few big names, almost the entire Sherrone Moore troop is present at the event. From Wink Martindale and Chip Lindsey to Ron Bellamy and Lou Esposito, all are there to make an impact. Even players like Jordan Marshall, Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, and Rayshaun Benny are part of the event. So, one thing is pretty clear: whether you’re a fan wanting to discuss strategy or an NIL supporter eager to back college football’s future, this event is a true “who’s who” of Michigan Football.

And the best part? Fans can be a part of it! At Michigan’s 3rd annual Champions Circle Golf Classic, everyone’s welcome. Whether you’re golfing and dining for $2,000 or just joining for dinner at $250. That might sound extravagant, but with revenue sharing reshaping college sports, collectives like Champions Circle become crucial. Even Michigan AD Warde Manuel says donating to Champions Circle is the best way for fans to support the team and ensure their success. So more than a leisure activity, it’s about Michigan’s NIL future. But lately, it is not only the fans who are supporting the Wolverines.

Sherrone Moore’s team finally gets a backing

Well, looks like Sherrone Moore’s team couldn’t get past the sign-stealing scandal just yet. After Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions made their move from the team, the pressure now falls straight on Moore’s shoulders. As the NCAA has now found Moore deleting text messages between him and the sign-stealer. Now, Michigan already suspended Moore for two games in week 3 and week 4 for games against Central Michigan and Nebraska. And it looks like the NCAA might have its own judgement to be handed out.

While the NCAA doesn’t outright ban sign stealing, it does prohibit in-person scouting and electronic signal recording. Damning receipts from multiple Big Ten schools show ticket purchases in Stalions’ name, along with security footage of phones pointed at the field. Now, Sherrone Moore might finally catch a break as Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, recovering from hip surgery, made a bold move. Through Deputy Commissioner Diane Dietz, Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA suggesting no further sanctions for Michigan. An anonymous source told the AP about this, citing the ongoing investigation.

Let’s be real. It’s not like Michigan has not suffered enough. They’re still serving three years’ probation stemming from a past recruiting violation, which also resulted in fines, recruiting restrictions, and a settlement. That case even led to a four-year show cause order for Jim Harbaugh. Now, everyone’s watching to see how the NCAA reacts to this new situation. The pressure’s on for a decision, and with Tony Petiti’s plea, let’s see if Sherrone Moore and team finally get past this debacle and move on to an optimistic future.