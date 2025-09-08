Sherrone Moore losing Trust Among Michigan Voices After Questionable Actions

Michigan fans saw firsthand how the hype surrounding Bryce Underwood’s first road start crashed into reality. The Wolverines arrived in Norman with confidence, but Oklahoma shut down their momentum, extending their non-conference home win streak to 21 with a 24-13 victory. Underwood looked vulnerable, the offense struggled, and the crowd noise disrupted Michigan’s flow. But the score wasn’t the only issue. After the game, Sherrone Moore’s candid comments lit up the fanbase, sparking new debates and sowing seeds of doubt within its own supporters. Trust is fragile, and patience is running thin in Ann Arbor.

Sherrone Moore’s team couldn’t find rhythm, gaining just 288 yards and succeeding on only three out of 14 third-down plays. The worst part? Brent Venables, who’s now calling the defense himself, just made things worse for Moore’s squad the entire night. Talking about that tough loss, Moore said, “We had an explosive run. We had a couple runs early. The running game really was just okay,” Moore said. “We didn’t get the rhythm we needed to. Didn’t get the quarterback in the rhythm we needed to. That’s everybody. That’s not just one person; that’s not just the calls. It’s the execution. We just have to get better.” But who would have known that this frustration would spark a debate?

When Moore’s “execution” comment surfaced, James T. Yoder quickly criticized this move, accusing him of avoiding responsibility and placing blame on the players. Yoder saw it as a repeat of the Rich Rodriguez era, where excuses were common and the team took the blame. And drawing a comparison, he hits X with a blunt verdict: “Sherrone Moore’s postgame press conference sounded A LOT like a Rich Rodriguez Michigan press conference… Basically claimed the coaches did their job and the plan was the right one, but the players didn’t execute (reading between the lines). Not what I like to hear.”

While harsh, the comparison to Rich Rod isn’t unfounded. Recall the 2011 Gator Bowl, a humiliating 52-14 defeat against Mississippi State—the worst bowl loss in Michigan history, sealing Rodriguez’s fate. Losing seasons, NCAA investigations, and major collapses marked his three years, yet he often blamed the players instead of taking responsibility. “No, I thought our guys practiced well. I thought they were focused and we came out with the right intensity. But from the second quarter on, we did not execute. It sounds simplistic, but it’s very disappointing because the guys have a great attitude. But they made plays, and we didn’t,” Rod said.

Look, Sherrone Moore’s “it’s the execution” response might seem harsh, but the reality was Michigan did mess up. Their only highlight was Justice Haynes’ 75-yard touchdown run; otherwise, he only managed 50 yards on 18 carries. Bryce Underwood never found his stride, and when OU missed a field goal, keeping it a close game, the Wolverines responded with a meager 32 yards on 11 plays. The team’s struggles were clear: miscommunication, sideline frustration, and a lack of composure.

Meanwhile, John Mateer easily dismantled Michigan’s defense. He ran for two touchdowns, consistently found Deion Burks in crucial moments, and capitalized on every mistake with accurate throws. Injuries played a role, but poor discipline was more damaging—a fourth-quarter facemask penalty allowed OU to run the clock and extend their lead. Moore can emphasize execution all he wants, but Mateer delivered while Michigan faltered. But the misery doesn’t just stop there!

Sherrone Moore’s team’s real test arrives

Michigan lost on the road to Oklahoma on Saturday, and the Wolverines will be without head coach Sherrone Moore for their next two games. The university suspended Moore for two games due to the sign-stealing scandal. This means he’ll miss the Central Michigan game at home before the Wolverines face a much tougher test at Nebraska.

After the loss, Moore commented on the suspension, but didn’t offer much detail. “We’ll get to that,” Moore said. “Right now, I’m going to fix the things we got to fix here, and then we’ll get to that. It’s hard. It’s something you don’t ever want to do, but we’ll handle it as a full staff and a full unit. We’ll stay together as an organization and get better from it.” Moore made it clear his focus remains on fixing the issues from the game against the Sooners.

Michigan needs an interim head coach for the next two games, but Moore hasn’t revealed who it will be. Instead, he’s focused on fixing the offensive issues that plagued them in the Oklahoma game. The Wolverines’ offensive line struggled, and the play-calling and in-game coaching were lacking. They’re hoping that the return of safety Rod Moore and tight end Marlin Klein will help Michigan find balance on both sides of the ball.

While Central Michigan shouldn’t be a huge challenge, Nebraska could be. The Cornhuskers are off to a great start in 2025 and will likely be 3-0 after their next game. This sets up a prime opportunity for Nebraska at home, while Michigan faces a tough Big Ten test without its head coach. This suspension, along with Saturday’s loss, highlights how much work the Wolverines still have ahead of them.