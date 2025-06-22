Sherrone Moore, Michigan Close In on Major 2026 Commit With Announcement Due in 10 Days

Michigan is making a strong push, and the timing couldn’t be better. With Notre Dame out of the race, the Wolverines have surged to the front for a coveted four-star safety. LSU is still lurking, and both Kansas State and Texas Tech rolled out the red carpet on official visits. It’s easy to see why. His scouting report calls him an “ultra-productive safety with three-phase playmaking ability.” But after his trip to Ann Arbor, Sherrone Moore‘s Michigan holds the edge. And that’s the kind of game-changer Michigan wants—and might just get.

Donovan Webb just made things interesting. The four-star safety out of Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek has canceled his OV to Notre Dame—and that’s big news for Michigan. Now, with the Irish out, the door is wide open for Michigan to close the deal. Although K-State and Texas Tech are still in the mix, momentum is clearly with the Maize and Blue.

With a July 2 decision on deck, Michigan insider EJ Holland said it best on June 21—“I feel very, very optimistic about U-M’s chances in this race.” And the On3 Prediction Machine gives the Wolverines a 90.3% shot to land him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s easy to see why EJ Holland is feeling so confident. Donovan Webb couldn’t stop raving about Michigan after his official visit. He told Holland, “My visit was amazing. I got to see everything I didn’t see in the spring, and I was able to get a better feel of the campus and the city. I loved everything about Ann Arbor.”

AD

Webb mentioned that meeting head coach Sherrone Moore was “definitely the highlight of my visit.” He also had long talks with DBs coach LaMar Morgan, who focused more on how Webb would fit into Michigan’s scheme.

“My talks with Morgan and the other DB coaches were great,” he said. “They love my versatility and see me fitting as a nickel and free safety. They believe my play style is similar to Daxton Hill.”

Donovan Webb isn’t just a name on a list—he’s a playmaker ready for the spotlight. This four-star safety is ranked No. 348 overall in the 2026 class, No. 30 at his position, and No. 46 in Texas, according to 247Sports. Michigan is still a top contender for Webb, even with other major schools in Texas and recent visits to Colorado and Kansas State. “Michigan has always been high on my list,” Webb said. “I honestly don’t see that changing after this weekend.” And his scouting report backs the hype.

Webb is described as a “volume tackler” with serious ball skills—back-to-back 100-tackle seasons, nine interceptions, and 19 pass breakups say plenty. Add in two return TDs and some open-field juice, and you’ve got a true game-changer in the making.

At 6 feet, 165 pounds, Donovan Webb really impressed this past winter. He earned DB MVP at the Under Armour Dallas camp, which boosted his recruiting status. Major recruiting sites like On3 and 247Sports rank him as a four-star, while Rivals puts him in their Top 200. Webb’s potential is obvious: he’s athletic, aggressive, and still growing. His skills make him a great fit as a nickelback in Michigan’s defense, and with good coaching, his potential could quickly increase.

But Sherrone Moore isn’t hitting the brakes either. Michigan is staying aggressive on the trail, and Moore is making it clear: the Wolverines are coming for the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherrone Moore’s Recruiting Push

Michigan currently has one cornerback committed for their 2026 class, Brody Jennings, a four-star from Jacksonville. However, the Wolverines have been strongly pursuing several other top corners. They recently hosted four-star Dorian Barney from Georgia. And not to mention, they seem to be leading for Webb too. One highly desired target was Khary Adams, a four-star from Maryland.

Adams, ranked No. 75 overall and the No. 9 corner in the 2026 class, visited Michigan for their spring game and returned for an official visit. He was impressed by Michigan’s NFL-ready coverage schemes and his growing relationship with DB coach LaMar Morgan. However, after also taking official visits to Penn State, Notre Dame, and South Carolina, Adams committed to Notre Dame on June 20.

With Adams now off the board, this will likely push Sherrone Moore even harder to secure other defensive talents like Donovan Webb. The Wolverines will also need to work extra hard to keep Jennings committed, especially with strong pursuit from Florida schools and others in the SEC-ACC regions. Webb could be Michigan’s next defensive commit for 2026, as he’s now leaning towards the Wolverines after his visit. Michigan is currently ranked No. 26 in On3’s recruiting rankings with just 11 commitments. And Sherrone Moore needs to pull this one!