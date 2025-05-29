Sherrone Moore & Michigan Receive Disappointing Update on Bryce Underwood’s Successor

The quarterback problems that Michigan faced last year are no secret now. After all, Sherrone Moore tried his luck with 3 QBs, and not one looked to provide that ‘elite’ talent that the program needed to replace JJ McCarthy. The result then was apparent: Moore lost some of the most winnable games last year. For instance, the losses against Indiana and Illinois were shocking, and it also didn’t help that under Curt Cignetti, Indiana was performing at their best. But this year, all that seemed to change with Bryce Underwood coming in.

Underwood wasn’t just a five-star but a generational talent, possessing incredible arm talent and rushing ability. The hype for him was so much that he was rated a perfect 100 on 247 Sports. It took $12 million and some persuasion to flip him from LSU, but the 2025 season seemed sorted out for Moore. However, now a further search begins for Bryce Underwood’s successor. Moore went on to find a successor for Underwood in the 2027 class, and Keegan Croucher fit perfectly in that role. Until Michigan suffered a setback.

Being the prospect of the 2027 class, the QB is rated as a four-star and has the potential to become a five-star talent in one or two years. So far, the guy had 10 offers in his bag, including Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Michigan, on the other hand, offered him on 24th November last year. In fact, the Wolverines were one of the first schools to offer the player. Because of that, Keegan had visited Michigan 3 times, which was the highest, tied with Penn State. However, now the QB seems to be slipping away.

Standing at 6’3.5″ and 185 lbs., Keegan recently started his visits again and visited Indiana, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss this spring and made his destinations clear. On3’s Chad Simmons reported three schools that were high on the QB’s list, with Michigan missing among them. “Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Syracuse are some schools high on Croucher’s list. It is early, he will add offers and take many more visits, but he already knows what he wants in a school.”

It’s, of course, very early to make a solid claim, but the way Keegan is taking his visits and praising Ole Miss and Syracuse, it looks like he is leaning toward them. The player speaking to On3 praised the “electric atmosphere” at Syracuse when he visited them and praised Ole Miss’s offensive style, terming Lane Kiffin the “iconic coach.” He did visit Michigan, too, last fall and praised Sherrone Moore for his showing against Northwestern. But with Chad Simmons’ report, Michigan now seems to be slipping away, and Sherrone Moore has to do something to get back in the conversation.

Keegan Croucher reveals a major thing about his final destination

A native of Cheshire, Connecticut, Keegan played for Cheshire Academy, which is known for its sporting legacy. The Academy boasts a high-profile list of prominent sportspeople like the Seattle Seahawks’ Josh Jobe and Tennis Hall of Famer Sidney Wood. So, naturally, coming from such a place, the player also comes with immense talent and potential.

A three-sport athlete, Keegan plays basketball, baseball, and football. But his production as a quarterback is outstanding. He threw for 2,394 yards for 31 TDs in his freshman year and had a very productive season. So, with the pursuit of him beginning to heat up, Keegan finally revealed what he wanted in his program. “I want to go to a winning program with a winning mentality,” Croucher said. “Relationships with the coaches are a big thing too. The trust is something I am looking for. I want to get to know the coaches and the program.”

Well, Michigan certainly is a winning program, with their recent national title win coming in 2023 under Jim Harbaugh. In recent years, though, the program and Sherrone Moore have embroiled themselves in the NCAA controversy, and the hearings are scheduled for early June next month. Will that affect prospects or even Keegan’s commitment? No one really knows! But one thing is clear: Michigan is slipping away in the recruitment battle, and Moore has to do something soon and swiftly.