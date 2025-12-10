Sherrone Moore on High Alert as Big Ten Rival Makes Bold Move to Poach 4-Star Michigan WR Target

Sherrone Moore’s Michigan has built a strong 2026 class, signing 27 prospects on the national signing day. But the real battle is in the 2027 class. Dakota Guerrant has been a top target of Michigan, but a Big Ten rival program is silently emerging as a top contender.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 reported that the Oregon Ducks are making strong moves to recruit the 6-foot-1, 4-star WR prospect Dakota Guerrant to their 2027 class.

“I like where they stand with the number one player in the state of Michigan, the No. 7 receiver in the country, Dakota Guerrant,” said Steve Wiltfong on the Dec. 10 edition of Rivals’ Wiltfong Whiparound. “He’s already been out to Eugene three times. Feels and gets very comfortable around the program, and he’s one of the guys that Oregon covers the most in 2027.

“Oregon has the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the country in 2026. They do an outstanding job of landing the majority of their coveted targets. Dakota Garant, regardless of position, is someone that they would draft very high in 2027. I think right now they’re setting the tone in his process.”

Michigan offered Guerrant in June 2023 and was the first program to offer a scholarship to the in-state prospect. However, Oregon offered him in January 2025, and entering the contention all of a sudden is a wake-up call for Sherrone Moore and his staff.

With that being said, it isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the Ducks to get Guerrant out of his home state. Michigan, on the other hand, is pushing hard for the top-ranked in-state recruit and currently has a 76 percent chance of landing a commitment with Guerrant, according to Rivals (RPM).

At the same time, with Oregon WRs coach Ross Douglas, who has proven to be an expert recruiter, the contention cannot be taken lightly. However, Guerrant has 38 offers from other top schools. There’s still plenty of time left for the 4-star prospect to make his decision, but it’s of utmost importance for Michigan to leave a lasting impression to outlast the competition.

Dakota Guerrant’s High School Career

Dakota Guerrant is one of the best players in the Great Lakes region. He’s a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Harper Woods High School, Michigan. Guerrant checks in as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 48 player nationally and the top-ranked athlete from Michigan. He’s a multi-sport athlete playing Track and Field and Football. He participated in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games, competing in the 55- and 100-meter events.

In football, he played on both offense and defense and was named the MaxPreps All-American twice, as a Freshman and Sophomore. In the 2025 season, he scored 16 total touchdowns on 27 receptions for 598 yards, rushed 27 times for 310 yards, and passed for 67 yards.

On defense, Guerrant posted 19 tackles and 3 interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. This led to him being named as one of the top 10 Michigan High School Players of the Year 2025. He is the only non-senior to be named in the top 10. It could be challenging for any school to lose such a talented player, especially for an in-state program like Michigan.