Sherrone Moore Receives Powerful Message From Football Mother After Her Son Locks Michigan

Michigan has lately been embroiled in the never-ending controversy over its scandals. However, behind the scenes, the program is pulling serious talent. The level of creativity and hard work that goes behind their recruitment drives is something you have to applaud the Wolverines for. Sherrone Moore is building his Michigan legacy by putting together an immensely talented 2026 class. A proud football mom of one elite member of this class shared a heartfelt message for the HC, as her son gears up to debut at Ann Arbor in 2026.

Michigan has finally entered the Top 10 club in the 2026 class. The commitment of one major player made it possible for Moore to breach these gates. He is none other than WR coach Ron Bellamy’s star commit, Travis Johnson. Hailing from Virginia, he had programs like Georgia, Penn State, UNC, and more on their toes before he announced his commitment on July 4. His mother, Tiffany Johnson, wished the very best for her youngest, who will now be under the tutelage of Sherrone Moore.

“This momma is so excited for this next chapter for my babies & our family! God has been working! These past few months have been a true testament of faith & prayer! @ToryJohnsonJr7 @TravisJohnson4_ I’m beyond proud of you both & I love you forever!,” Mama Johnson wrote on X, along with a picture of herself and her two boys. Her elder son, Tory Johnson Jr., will debut for Southern Miss as a TE this season, after transferring from Virginia. The Johnson nest, after 2026, will become empty once Travis officially moves to Ann Arbor, ready to take on the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“(Moore) is 1-of-1. He’s one of us. He’s a good guy to hang out with. I can’t wait to spend three or four years with him,” Johnson said of his coach, locking himself down for possibly the rest of his CFB career. Johnson is an absolute phenom, registering 63 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 TDs in his 2024 season alone. He ended up winning the Virginia State championships with Oscar Smith High, a feat that is a testament to the value he brings to the program. Interestingly, he comes following Andre Clark Jr., his in-state rival, who was focused on getting Travis Johnson to pick Michigan, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan rolled out the red carpet for the Virginia star not once, not twice, but three times before he set an official visit for Ann Arbor. At that time, Michigan was struggling to get an elite WR in a room that lacked potential after Tyler Morris’ exit. But not all the credit will go to Sherrone Moore, because he had the help of a crucial staffer who helped orchestrate this major win.

Sean Magee helped Sherrone Moore pick up Travis Johnson from the 2026 class

Michigan, before Johnson’s commitment, was finding it difficult to climb up the ranks and become a Top 10 class. Fighting Kirby Smart and James Franklin was no cakewalk for the Wolverines’ front office. But you’ve got to give it to them, especially for their out-of-the-box strategies that lead to some crucial recruiting wins. The Johnson brothers’ NIL agent, Latish Kinsler, lauded praise after praise for Michigan’s GM, Sean Magee.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He [Sean Magee] is a pleasure to work with. In dealing with the house settlement and how things have changed, you want to have a GM you can talk things out with,” Kinsler told On3. Michigan is maybe one of the gurus when it comes to the NIL era in college football, currently hosting the class of 2025’s best recruit for an insane 12 million package. And with Magee’s help, Travis Johnson is now one of the top-ranked 2026 commits for Michigan, sitting at No. 3.

Travis Johnson’s commitment to Michigan proved to be a blessing. Johnson was one of the few crucial players who pushed Michigan to the elite groups, and Wolverine fans will be expecting to see this star take to the field in 2026. Mom Tiffany Jackson will be at the stands, cheering the loudest for her son.