Sherrone Moore Set to Land 4-Star Big 12 DB in Major Michigan Flip Prediction

In today’s college football landscape, nothing is ever locked in, especially in recruiting. Commitments are more like soft verbal agreements than set-in-stone decisions, thanks to a volatile mix of NIL influence, last-minute visits, coaching changes, and social media buzz. No one understands how to navigate that uncertainty better than Michigan’s HC Sherrone Moore, who has quietly built a reputation as one of the sport’s most effective closers.

His recruiting style? Quiet visits and a pitch that’s hard to ignore. He’s made a habit of turning verbal commitments into maize and blue reality, poaching prospects from powerhouse programs like Georgia and Tennessee. Earlier this year, he flipped Jared Smith from the Bulldogs. More recently, he flipped Markel Dabney from SMU, a move that left recruiting insiders stunned. Now, Moore might be setting up his boldest move yet, targeting Jordan Deck, a talented four-star safety currently committed to Baylor.

Deck, a standout at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, committed to Baylor on June 24th, just four days after wrapping up an official visit to the Bears. But here’s the twist: just a week prior, he made an official visit to Michigan, and according to most signs since then, that visit may have changed everything. “I definitely see myself fitting in with the Wolverines,” Deck said. “My visit went really well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Those are not words of a prospect who’s fully locked into another program. Since then, recruiting insiders, including those at On3 and Rivals, began predicting a flip to Michigan. The story shifted from possibility to 69.1% probability. Across the past two seasons, Deck has tallied 111 tackles, four interceptions, and 21 pass deflections, the kind of stats that make defensive coordinators drool.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moore and his staff had already hosted Deck twice, with one of those visits being official. Deck listed Michigan among his final four schools back in May, along with Baylor, Colorado, and Penn State. It’s clear now that the Wolverines never truly left the race. With LaMar Morgan, Michigan’s defensive backs coach, playing a key role, the Wolverines are pushing hard to add another elite defender to their already strong 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 10 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

What Deck’s Flip Means for Michigan and Baylor?

Flipping Jordan Deck would also be a strategic win for Michigan. They recently lost four-star cornerback Brody Jennings, which was a tough blow. But landing Deck alongside Andre Clarke and Dorian Barney, both highly rated 2026 defensive back commits, would more than ease that sting. It would also be a second flip in recent weeks, following linebacker Markel Dabney’s switch from SMU to Michigan. Clearly, Moore and his staff know how to close.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other side, if Baylor loses Deck, it would be a tough blow. He was a key piece of Khenon Hall’s defensive backfield vision, and his versatility offered the kind of flexibility most secondaries crave. His length, athleticism, and ability to play multiple roles made him the kind of player you build a unit around. If he flips, that vision collapses, and the Bears are left scrambling.

For Michigan, though, Deck represents more than just another body in the secondary. He’s a potential tone-setter. A flip here would check off the final need at safety and position the Wolverines for one of their best defensive hauls in years.