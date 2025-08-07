Sherrone Moore’s Biggest Michigan Concern Takes Turn After Surprise Update From Key Assistant

You know that feeling when a group starts to click? That’s exactly what you’re seeing with Michigan heading into this fall camp. Sherrone Moore’s offensive line is showing a new attitude this fall, and it’s catching the eyes of coaches and fans alike. Gone are the 2024 days of uncertainty and inconsistency up front. Instead, there’s a focused, competitive spirit that’s driving the group, with players challenging each other fiercely during camp. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome revealed the competition is alive and brimming. He said, “We always like to think of it like a true meritocracy… every job is up for grabs until that first game.” This competitive edge is exactly what will pay dividends once the Wolverines hit the field in 2025.

Digging deeper, the battle lines are clearly drawn at two critical spots, left tackle and right guard. These positions are pivotal for protecting the quarterback and paving the way for the running game, so who steps up here matters a lot. The latest reports reveal rising confidence in a trio of players jostling for these spots, but with fresh faces and veterans alike stepping into the spotlight. The Wolverines have developed a deeper, more physical front that looks primed to reboot Michigan’s famous smashmouth identity.

Grant Newsome praised the strides his players are making, with special attention to left tackle Evan Link. After mostly playing right tackle last season, Link moved over to left tackle for the bowl game and impressed by holding his own against some of the nation’s elite pass rushers. Newsome said, “He’s done a great job elevating his play. We really challenged him to take that next step — to go from feeling his way through his first season to becoming the tackle he’s capable of being. I’ve been really impressed with the steps he’s taken this offseason.” Competition remains fierce, though, with freshman Andrew Babalola and sophomore Blake Frazier also pushing hard. Frazier, returning healthy from a spring absence, has reinserted himself strongly into this battle, showcasing the impressive depth Michigan has added up front. This is growing to be a true contest for starting honors among high-caliber athletes.

On the right guard side, Nathan Efobi appears to have an early edge, but Newsome is quick to point out the quality of the entire group pushing for that spot. “Efobi has done a great job of making that next step from where he was last year to being a guy who has put himself in the mix to be the guy,” Newsome noted. He also highlighted the addition of transfer Lawrence Hattar from Ferris State. Hattar’s arrival has injected some real competition, forcing the incumbent and others like Jake Guarnera and Brady Norton to elevate their game. This kind of healthy internal competition is key in Newsome’s eyes to building an offensive line that’s not just better but deeper than previous years.

Sherrone Moore is clearly building toward a season where both individual talent and collective strength create a formidable front. With Link, Babalola, Frazier, Efobi, and Hattar all battling for prime spots, Michigan’s offensive line is a statement about the program’s commitment to toughness, depth, and excellence. This battle up front could be the secret weapon Michigan fans have been waiting for. Expect fireworks and physicality, as this group looks ready to answer the call and protect the offense with relentless grit and skill.

Turning a corner after 2024 struggles

Michigan’s offensive line is locked in a grind this spring as the Wolverines aim to fix last year’s issues and reassert dominance up front. Giovanni El-Hadi said about the 2024 season, “Last year was unacceptable. Yeah, toward the end of the season, we gelled together, we played the way that we were supposed to, but there’s no more of that. We’re going to play to our absolute best and show the country that we’re one of the best offensive lines.” You can practically hear the fire in that statement. It’s a no-nonsense pledge from a seasoned guy who knows what it takes to win in the trenches. The offensive line is about that gritty mindset to impose your will, and El-Hadi’s promise signals that Michigan is ready to bring that nastiness back in 2025.

The positional competition is fierce, and that’s exactly what Sherrone Moore wants to see. Take Evan Link, who’s back at his natural left tackle spot this spring but is also trying his hand at both guard positions for the first time in his career. Link explained, “Starting this spring ball, I’ve played everything but right and center — right tackle and center. So I’ve moved both the guard spots, played left, and I’m just… the coaches just move me around, seeing where I fit.” He’s clearly embracing the challenge and expanding his versatility, which is huge for a unit hungry to rebuild cohesion.

Adding to the depth battle, transfer Brady Norton has quickly earned praise despite coming from FCS by posting a 91 PFF pass-blocking grade and not allowing a sack in 704 snaps last season. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome praised him and said, “Brady’s been great, been a great addition. Very smart, loves ball… You haven’t seen any struggle that you worry about… He’s doing really, really well, and he’s gonna put himself in that mix to be one of those best five.” If these formidable entities can stay healthy and build on this fierce competition, expect them to be a major reason why Sherrone Moore’s offense looks sharp and unstoppable in 2025. This group is here to dominate, and that mindset speaks volumes for a team craving a return to glory.