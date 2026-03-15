Sherrone Moore’s Career Under Major Threat After Paige Shiver’s Public Confession, Says CFB Legend

Last December, after being dismissed from Michigan, former head coach Sherrone Moore became the central figure in a criminal case tied to an alleged inappropriate relationship and a disturbing incident at a staffer’s home. But the serious charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. Despite this, CFB legend Cam Newton is now pondering whether the resolution could potentially pave the way for Moore’s return to coaching.

“Well, I say it like this. We live in a day and age where you are guilty until proven innocent. Not innocent until proven guilty,” said Newton during his Friday appearance on his show 4th&1 With Cam Newton. “Like the damage has already been done for Sherrone Moore, he and his family. It’s, I would say, a good look for his wife to still stick with him through it all.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“But at the same time, the question now comes: does he get another job? I don’t think so, not in the next year or so, because you’ve got to let that stench kind of air out a little bit. You know what I’m saying? A GA or whatever. But needless to say, this makes everybody with a platform to just be mindful of the decisions that you make. And when you have so much that’s expected of you, it comes with so much responsibility. And this is a story that can remind us of that specific situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan terminated Moore “for cause” after discovering an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, a clear violation of University policy. If that wasn’t bad enough, he went to the staff member’s home, and the latter called the police after he allegedly brandished kitchen utensils and threatened self-harm. Initially, the former Michigan head coach was charged with felony third-degree home invasion and stalking.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He reached a plea agreement, and the felony charges were dropped after he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors. Despite that, the overall episode doesn’t speak well for a man tasked with leading a college football program.

“So, please be mindful of that. I’m glad that the charges were dropped. It’s just unfortunate that even with the charges being dropped, you still can’t get hired,” said Newton.

ADVERTISEMENT

That seems to be what Moore will go through in the near future. However, there’s a precedent in college football of head coaches returning to the job after being fired for cause. In 2012, Arkansas fired Bobby Petrino for an affair with a subordinate. He spent a short detour away from the back, and a year later, he took the head coaching job at Western Kentucky.

Similarly, Hugh Freeze left his job at Ole Miss in 2017 after it was revealed that he used a university phone to call escort services. Two years later, he was coaching Liberty University, which ultimately led to Auburn hiring him in 2023. But there are also cases like Art Briles and Urban Meyer, who either retired or went years before getting a new job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Shiver’s allegation against Sherrone Moore

Serious allegations have emerged involving Moore, as Paige Shiver claims she endured years of “manipulation, harassment, and exploitation” while working in Michigan. In a March 6 statement released by her legal team, Shiver’s attorneys alleged that Moore’s position gave him “enormous power” over her professional life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The imbalance between a powerful head coach and a subordinate employee created an environment where Shiver felt pressured and intimidated. Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, defended her client following the hearing, saying the dismissal of the more severe charges showed the allegations were not supported by facts of law and that Moore was ready to move forward.

On the flip side, the statement also claims Shiver believes she may not have been the only employee subjected to “inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior.” By publicly revealing her identity despite what her attorneys described as a “tremendous personal cost,” Shiver hopes others who may have stayed silent out of fear will come forward.