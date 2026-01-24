Sherrone Moore’s Exit Turned Into ‘Blessing in Disguise’ For Michigan But Kyle Whittingham Faces Major Test

When Sherrone Moore was fired for cause in December 2025, everyone thought that this was it for the Michigan Wolverines, at least for a year or two. But Michigan isn’t most programs. The Wolverines are proving once again why they’re considered blue-blood royalty in college football. And a Fox Sports analyst sees them coming back stronger courtesy of Kyle Whittingham’s moves.

“There was some debate in these spots here, but at number nine, I’m going to go Michigan,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said on the Joel Klatt show. “Michigan’s had a really good off-season, guys, even after the wild exit for Sharon Moore. I understand that it’s been wild, but you talk about solidifying what went on or what’s going on in Ann Arbor since that point. The Maize and Blue have only come out better, I think, since that point when Sherrone Moore exited the program. Kyle Whittingham is one of the better coaches in America, and now he comes to Michigan.

“You talk about a foundational coach that is built on toughness, winning, defense, and running the football. That’s exactly what Michigan wants, needs, and is their identity. That’s their blueprint. So they got a guy who’s immediately in their blueprint. I think he put together a really good staff. Jason Beck is going to be the offensive coordinator. He did a tremendous job at Utah.”

Now, the transformation Whittingham has orchestrated in Ann Arbor is nothing short of remarkable when you consider the timeline. He brought over an entire offensive identity that worked wonders at Utah in 2025. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck turned the Utes into the nation’s fourth-best scoring offense at 41.3 points per game and second-best rushing attack at 266.31 yards per game in just one season.

Beck’s not coming alone either. He’s bringing quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., who’ll work specifically with Bryce Underwood to develop the five-star’s mechanics and decision-making, along with offensive line coach Jim Harding, who coached up potential early-round NFL picks Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu at Utah.

The roster overhaul has been equally impressive. Whittingham has managed to both keep key players and add elite transfers in critical positions. All-Big Ten cornerback Zeke Berry initially entered the transfer portal after Moore’s firing but withdrew his name and committed to returning for his final season. He recorded 33 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2025. On offense, the Wolverines landed Jaime Ffrench Jr. Ffrench’s connection with Andrew Marsh and Bryce Underwood should create immediate chemistry. Running back Jordan Marshall is back as well, and they added Oklahoma transfer Taylor Tatum, who was the nation’s top-ranked running back recruit in his class.

When you look at the complete picture with the staff, the players, and the culture that is being created, it’s clear why analysts like Joel Klatt see Michigan as a legitimate top-10 team heading into 2026. However, even with all the turnarounds, one major trouble still lingers on Kyle Whittingham’s shoulder.

Kyle Whittingham faces major trouble ahead of the season

Michigan kicks off the 2026 season with new head coach Kyle Whittingham with a championship hope. With his Utah staff, Whittingham is ready to take Michigan to new heights. But the schedule poses a major problem for them. Sure, they have just four road games this season, but those four games are going to give them a really tough time.

“So it comes down to schedule. Home games against OU, Indiana, Penn State, and Iowa,” said Joel Klatt. “Road games against Oregon and Ohio State. Not an easy schedule for this Michigan team. This Wolverine team is going to have to take care of their home field and then try to knock off either Oregon or Ohio State on the road. It’s going to be difficult, there’s no doubt, but I think Michigan is going to be a really good team.”

Michigan already had a tough loss against Ohio State in the 2025 season and was out of the playoffs. But if they win their rivalry game against them, they have a chance to reclaim their legacy, and they are even good enough to make the playoffs. Games against Indiana, Penn State, and Oklahoma might also not be that easy for them. Now, it will be interesting to see how Kyle Whittingham and his team cope with this challenge.