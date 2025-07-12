Sherrone Moore’s 5-Star 2026 Commit Earns All-American Honors

Sherrone Moore is set to watch K Dominic Zvada for the last time in 2025 after losing Adam Samaha to North Carolina, who would’ve been the future kicker for the Wolverines. So he executed a winning plan by bringing Micah Drescher, the second 5-star stud on Michigan’s special teams, alongside LS Colton Dermer. And he might just be the future of special teams’ dominance. Because right now, he’s got the hardware to prove it.

It’s not every day that a kicker steals headlines in Ann Arbor. But Micah Drescher isn’t your average kicker. The Hinsdale Central (IL) standout is still a full season away from senior year Friday night lights, but he’s already making national noise. Michigan insider EJ Holland gave a shoutout on X on July 11 by sharing a post by the kicker commit. “Michigan kicker commit Micah Drescher has been named an All-American,” he wrote. Drescher was chosen to play in the Navy All-American Bowl, one of the most prestigious events for high school talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In his X post, Micah Drescher wrote, “Honored to have the opportunity to play in the Navy All-American Bowl @AABonNBC and for receiving my gold Top 12 shirt. Thank you, @Chris_Sailer, for the fantastic Top 12 camp.” The 6’2, 190-pounder isn’t just getting media love because the scouts are noticing his upside, too. Chris Sailer, the go-to guru of all things kicking, raved, “Micah is an outstanding high school kicking and punting prospect. He is a great-looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America. He hits a pure accurate b— off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready—his best b— measures 70+ yards, with 4.15+ hang time. Also, a very talented punter.”

Micah Drescher also went 19-for-21 in field goal charting at the 2023 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and launched a 60-yarder with 3.65 seconds of hang time. He’s already booting footballs with power and precision most college football vets would envy. And now, he’s walking into Ann Arbor with a full scholarship. He picked Sherrone Moore’s team over offers from the Army, Northwestern, Air Force, and more, making his commitment official on June 18. Now, Michigan’s 2026 class has 21 commits and ranks No. 9 nationally. But they aren’t done yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherrone Moore has eyes for more targets in the 2026 recruiting class

June and July were a recruiting heater for Sherrone Moore, but things have cooled slightly. Michigan whiffed on top targets like 5-star WR Calvin Russell (Syracuse) and 4-star OL John Turntine III (Texas). Still, there’s action on the board. The Wolverines are chasing a handful of elite prospects.

Savion Hiter – 5-star RB from Virginia, remains priority No. 1 with Tennessee, UGA, and OSU all lurking,

Nick Abrams II – 4-star LB from Maryland, who once had Michigan at the top-2 until they slipped to fourth,

Deuce Geralds – 4-star DT from Georgia, who is now trending towards Oregon,

Davon Benjamin – 4-star CB from California,

Salesi Moa – 4-star ATH from Utah,

DQ Forkpa – 4-star IMG linebacker who’s set to decide on Saturday, and

Ben Boulware – 3-star DT.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Wolverines are sitting pretty, but the next few dominoes will reveal if Sherrone Moore can close strong or if Micah Drescher’s All-American glow was just the start of Michigan’s summer fireworks.