Sherrone Moore’s Former Assistant Paige Shiver Set for First Public Appearance After Michigan Firing

The case that changed the entire face of Michigan is once again back in the headlines. After the Wolverines terminated former head coach Sherrone Moore due to an inappropriate relationship with an employee, the team’s reputation suffered significantly. But now, finally, after months of struggle, the employee in question, Paige Shiver, is making her story public in her first interview after the entire fiasco.

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Paige Shiver, a former Michigan staffer, made her first public appearance after the case and said ex-football coach Sherrone Moore had “complete control” over her during their relationship. In the sneak-peek of her first interview since his firing and arrest, which is set to air live on television tomorrow, she tells ABC News that he controlled her emotions and career and used that power against her. Shiver explained that it was very hard for her to leave him because he kept influencing her decisions.

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“Here’s a man who had complete control over me, over my emotions, and over my career, and he knew that, and he used it. He used it against me,” Shiver said in a clip shared by ESPN on April 23. “Every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to try and get out of even Michigan, he always had a story. Always had a way to pull me in and make me feel that I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me.”

The interview carries weight because it is Shiver’s first extended on-camera account since Moore’s arrest and sentencing. Until now, most of what was public from her side came through legal statements and short preview clips.

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It all started when Paige Shiver made her inappropriate relationship public with Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore. Later, Moore took an extreme step and allegedly confronted her at her apartment on Dec. 10, 2025, the same day he was laid off from his job. Prosecutors said Moore sent Shiver several unwanted messages after she tried to stop contact with him and informed the university about their relationship.

Michigan fired Moore on Dec. 10 after the university determined his relationship with Shiver violated his contract. Later that day, he went to her apartment, and the criminal case ended with no-contest pleas to two misdemeanors and a sentence of 18 months’ probation. In a statement released by her lawyers on April 14, when Moore was sentenced, Shiver described the incident as “the most terrifying day of my life,” showing how serious and frightening the situation was for her.

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However, the most troubling aspect of the situation is yet to be revealed. Moore did not go to jail because he accepted a no-contest plea for two misdemeanor charges, which were malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. In a statement through her lawyers, Shiver said the punishment did “not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case.” She even expressed that he should have gone to jail for all the emotional damage he caused her.

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For now, the court deferred his sentencing, and the charges will be dropped if he completes 18 months of probation. During this time, he is not allowed to contact Shiver or use alcohol or drugs. At this point, Paige Shiver’s side of the story is not completely known, and that is set to come out in her full interview, which is scheduled to air on “Good Morning America” on April 24. The entire drama will unfold on Friday, but before that, let’s understand Shiver’s ties with the program.

Paige Shiver’s job timeline with Michigan

Paige Shiver joined the team back in November 2021 as an On-Campus Recruiting and Football Operations Coordinator. She worked in recruiting, staff communication, scheduling, and football operations. Over time, she became an important part of the program because of her strong performance, and she quickly moved up in the department.

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Then, in February 2024, after Sherrone Moore became head coach following Jim Harbaugh’s departure, the university promoted Shiver to Executive Assistant to the Head Coach. In this role, she handled important communication, scheduling, and recruiting coordination for the head coach. During this time, her salary also increased from about $58,000 in 2022 to around $90,000 in 2023, which later became a topic of public attention.

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In mid-November 2025, the university received an anonymous tip saying that Sherrone Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Soon after, media reports and social media identified Paige Shiver as the staff member involved. The situation became serious very quickly.

On December 10, 2025, Michigan conducted an internal investigation and then fired Sherrone Moore for cause. Later, Shiver’s contract ended in March 2026, and the university decided not to renew it, so she left the program. Now, with Moore serving 18 months’ probation and Shiver trying to return to her normal life, many more aspects are yet to be known, and her interview might give those answers to fans.