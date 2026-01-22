Sherrone Moore’s Lawyer Issues Public Statement as Ex-Michigan HC at Risk of Up to Six Years in Prison

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s been over a month since former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was arrested and charged with third-degree home invasion, along with misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking and entering. Moore appeared for arraignment on December 12, where he was released on a $25,000 bond. However, he was ordered to wear a tracking device and continue his psychological treatment.

On Thursday, Moore appeared in Ann Arbor for a hearing and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team also filed a motion to dismiss the case. Following the hearing, his attorney, Ellen K. Michaels, addressed reporters and issued a brief statement.

“Sherrone Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” Michaels said.

“This warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts. We’re confident the truth will come out in court, under oath, where it belongs. Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy.”