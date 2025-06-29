Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Expands National Recruiting Reach With Multiple Top State Prospects

Sherrone Moore is making waves — fast. His mission? Build from the trenches and bully teams up front. A former O-lineman himself, Moore knows where games are won. That’s why he’s stacking elite talent like 5-star tackle Andrew Babalola and 4-star Ty Haywood to anchor the line for QB Bryce Underwood. It’s a clear identity: tough, physical, and all business. That message is resonating. Just ask three-star LB Markel Dabney, who flipped to the Wolverines and couldn’t say no to what Moore’s building. “It’s Michigan. It doesn’t get better than that. The coaches are great. I love the staff. I feel like a top priority for them. They have really been pushing hard to get me,” said the LB. So, Moore isn’t just recruiting — he’s creating a movement.

Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class is on the rise. Sitting at No. 11 nationally and No. 4 in the B1G (per On3), the Wolverines are gaining serious momentum. With 17 commits and a 90.01 average rating, June turned into a hot streak. To be honest, Sherrone Moore isn’t just filling a class — he’s building a roster with toughness and depth. One elite pledge at a time, he’s proving he’s more than ready to lead Michigan’s next chapter.

But Sherrone Moore isn’t just owning the Midwest — he’s going coast to coast. On June 28, Wolverines.com highlighted Michigan’s expanding national reach, and the numbers back it up. The Wolverines now hold commitments from the No. 1 player in Hawaii, the No. 1 in Montana, the No. 2 prospect in both Missouri and Massachusetts, and the No. 4 recruit in Illinois. This isn’t just regional dominance — it’s a recruiting map painted Maize and Blue. So, Moore is proving Michigan isn’t just a Big Ten powerhouse — it’s a national force in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While Michigan closed out a huge recruiting week with a bang, it was Malakai Lee who stole the spotlight. The 6’7″, 310-pound OT from Honolulu, Hawaii, picked the Wolverines over national powers like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. Ranked No. 85 by On3 and the No. 2 player in Hawaii, Lee was a top target from the jump. O-line coach Grant Newsome made him a priority, with Michigan staying consistent through the process. But after a key visit during Victors Weekend, Lee locked in. Now, the Wolverines have their future anchor up front. But what sealed the deal? Simple. “Michigan is O-line University,” said Lee during his livestream. That legacy — and Michigan’s track record in the trenches — was too strong to pass up.

Michigan just locked down the top player in Montana — and a key piece for its 2026 offense. Four-star TE Matt Ludwig out of Billings West made it official on May 20, choosing the Wolverines over big names like Texas, Georgia, and Notre Dame. The 6’4.5″, 240-pound playmaker is ranked No. 129 nationally and No. 7 at his position. However, Ludwig didn’t wait around for OVs — he knew where he belonged. After multiple trips to Ann Arbor and a final push from TEs coach Steve Casula, the decision was made. “Go Blue” felt right. So, Michigan adds another weapon — and Montana’s best — to its growing 2026 haul.

Following that, Titan Davis brought the boom to Michigan’s 2026 class. The 6’4″, 262-pound DL from St. Louis is one of the Wolverines’ most prized commits — ranked No. 2 in Missouri, No. 9 among DL, and No. 105 overall per On3. With offers from USC, Bama, Oklahoma, and more, Davis had his pick of powerhouse programs. But after a May 30 OV to Alabama, he canceled all other trips — except one: Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor. That visit sealed it. Michigan had been in the mix all year, but that final trip pushed them over the top. Now, the Wolverines have a true game-wrecker in the trenches.

Although Marky Walbridge kept things quiet, but made a loud statement on June 25. The 6’5.5″, 285-pound OL from Needham, Massachusetts, chose Michigan over heavyweights like PSU, Alabama, and hometown Boston College. Ranked No. 2 in Massachusetts and No. 38 among OTs (247Sports Composite), Walbridge became a key addition to Grant Newsome’s growing O-line room. After a strong visit during Victors Weekend, the decision was clear. He announced it with just two words: “Home. Go Blue.” With Walbridge on board, Michigan continues to build serious muscle up front in the 2026 class.

Last but far from least, Michigan landed a major Midwest prize in McHale Blade. The 6’5″, 255-pound EDGE rusher from Simeon Academy (Chicago) is the No. 4 prospect in Illinois and ranks No. 21 nationally at his position, per On3. Blade turned down offers from Notre Dame and USC, sealing the deal after a strong OV to Ann Arbor. “I always have a great time when I visit Ann Arbor and it is starting to feel like home,” he said. With his explosive first step and size, Blade brings serious juice to Michigan’s 2026 defensive front — and keeps the Midwest pipeline flowing strong.

However, the star-snubbed 2026 class didn’t stop there — it just kept stacking talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan’s 2026 class keeps growing

Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class is turning heads — and for good reason. It all starts with Top 100 QB Brady Smigiel, who flipped the script after re-opening his recruitment and choosing Michigan as his new home under Chip Lindsey’s lead. Four-star wideout Zion Robinson followed, bringing elite explosiveness from Texas. Add in early cornerstone Brody Jennings, a lockdown On300 corner from Florida, and it’s clear: Michigan’s backfield and air game are in strong hands. On the defensive line, four-star Alister Vallejo and edge rusher Tariq Boney add size and grit, while Bear McWhorter, the Georgia native who was stunned by picking U-M over Bama, strengthens the trenches.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines landed serious size and upside in TE Mason Bonner and wideout Jaylen Pile, the latter a vocal leader in this class. On top of it, Virginia LB Markel Dabney flipped from SMU, citing the staff’s relentless push. In the run game, Jonathan Brown earned his spot after impressing at multiple camps, while Michigan doubled down on special teams too, locking in top kicker Micah Drescher from Illinois and long snapper Colton Dermer out of Arizona. With that, every commit fills a piece of the puzzle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, this class has a coast-to-coast flavor — from California to D.C., from Hawaii to Georgia — built on strong visits, tireless recruiting, and a program identity that sells itself. Simply put, Michigan’s stacking not just stars, but leaders, difference-makers, and tone-setters for the next era in Ann Arbor.