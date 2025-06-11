Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Give Another Blow to Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame with Under-The-Radar Commitment Announcement

One man’s pain is another man’s recruiting win. And right now, Marcus Freeman is feeling that pain which comes in two blows. Sherrone Moore just snuck in two massive weapons who were potential Notre Dame commits. It was a quiet, calculated, and ruthless move on the part of Michigan. After a slow start to the 2026 cycle with just seven commits going into their second big official visit weekend, the Wolverines suddenly found momentum. And you already know at whose cost.

Sherrone Moore delivered the first blow to Marcus Freeman on Monday when they grabbed 4-star DL McHale Blade out of Simeon (Chicago). Notre Dame was the presumed favorite over USC, Michigan, and Georgia. Yet somehow, the Wolverines swooped in and sealed the deal. But they weren’t done.

24 hours later on June 10, TheWolverine.com teased social media with an X post writing, “Is Michigan about to deliver another GUT PUNCH to Notre Dame on the recruiting trail?” It didn’t take long for the second Notre Dame target to drop his commitment which TheWolverine.com followed with a “BOOM!!!” reveal. “Top priority DL Alister Vallejo just committed to Michigan over Notre Dame!! Another huge recruiting win for the Wolverines,” it wrote. And the biggest flex for Sherrone Moore is that this 4-star player out of Liberty Hill, Texas, had been a heavy Irish lean since day one.

Alister Vallejo received an offer from Michigan on April 13, a day before Notre Dame did. And he has never even visited Ann Arbor as his official visit is set for June 13. And yet, on Tuesday night, he stunned everyone by committing to the Wolverines over Notre Dame and Kansas. And that’s how strong the pitch was from DL coach Lou Esposito and co. Per 247Sports Composite Rankings, he’s the No. 48 DL of the 2026 class. He isn’t just some space-filler either. The 6’3, 310-pound bulldozer racked up 18 sacks, 26 hurries, and 5 blocked kicks over his last two seasons. But his is a classic underdog story.

Michigan insider EJ Holland recounted what Alister Vallejo said of Michigan — “(Esposito) said he has some offers out there to bigger guys and five-stars. But he says he’s only taking people he thinks fit. He told me straight up, ‘I think you fit in here, and we’re upset we didn’t see your tape sooner, but we really like you.’ He was just really cool.. They spoke very highly of me. The hospitality they had made it feel like a welcoming environment.” That authenticity hit different. And it adds weight to what Sherrone Moore is building.

Sherrone Moore is building a strong 2026 recruiting momentum

Alister Vallejo becomes the ninth pledge for Sherrone Moore this cycle and the second from Texas, joining a class that’s heating up. He’s also the first interior DL commit for Michigan which already boasts two edge rushers in McHale Blade and Tariq Boney. The Wolverines already have several 4-star weapons in place including QB Brady Smigiel, TE Matt Ludwig, CB Brody Jennings, and IOL Bear McWhorter.

And as McHale Blade put it, Michigan’s a great place for DLs who value academics as much as football. “[Michigan’s] got the best of both worlds from a great education to football where they’re known for developing defensive linemen,” he told The Detroit News. “They’re D-Line U. They have a ton of guys in the NFL. I also know they have a big alumni base and are an extremely good school academically.”

With Alister Vallejo now on board and more visits rolling in, Michigan’s recruiting is back. And if you’re Notre Dame, you’ve got to wonder how many more punches you can take before it’s lights out.