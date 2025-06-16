Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Make Move for 275lb German Prospect on Sunday

“We feel like we’ve got a bright future the way we’re recruiting, the guys we’re bringing in, the guys we’re keeping, to make sure that this Michigan is the best version of Michigan that it can be, and that’s all we’re going to worry about.” That’s Sherrone Moore—locked in and laser-focused. An 8-win season isn’t top-tier for a national champ like Michigan, but this offseason it’s all about his recruiting touch. He truly connects, mapping out the future and showing players how they fit into the Wolverines’ growing legacy. With Bryce Underwood ready to shine in 2025 and 2026 four-star QB Brady Smigiel already committed, Moore isn’t slowing down. The hunt for elite talent continues. And the next gem? He’s not even on American soil.

The Wolverines have set their sights internationally for their Class of 2027 dream. Marvin Nguetsop, a defensive tackle from Düsseldorf, Germany, had a whirlwind U.S. tour recently. After showcasing his skills at Georgia on June 10, Michigan on June 11, and Ohio State on June 12, he wrapped things up with a visit to Nebraska on June 13. Playing for the Düsseldorf Panthers in the German American Football League, Nguetsop is turning heads early, and big programs are already lining up.

While top programs across the country are chasing Nguetsop, Sherrone Moore’s Michigan struck early—and with impact. The towering 6-foot-7, 275-pound defensive lineman camped in Ann Arbor and didn’t leave empty-handed. After dominating the field and earning camp MVP honors, Nguetsop landed a Michigan offer on the spot. “After a great camp and being named the MVP, I’m happy to announce I got offered by @UMichFootball,” he posted proudly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On June 16, Michigan insider EJ Holland confirmed the buzz, and Marvin Nguetsop made his feelings clear: “It is my dream to play for a team like Michigan.” The Wolverines might just be leading the race for this German prospect.

AD

Marvin Nguetsop might not have stars next to his name yet, but his game is shining bright. Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Georgia, and Sherrone Moore’s Michigan have all jumped in with early offers. But he stole the spotlight at Michigan’s camp, earning MVP honors and serious buzz. Now, Big Ten and SEC heavyweights are battling for him. So, with size, power, and sky-high potential, Nguetsop is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in the 2027 class.

Why not? Nebraska has been all-in on building a dominant defensive line, and Marvin Nguetsop could be the crown jewel. His sheer size and raw strength are hard to miss, and college offers are piling up fast. But if Matt Rhule can sell the vision and lock in the relationship, the Huskers might just beat out the rest. A commitment from the towering German would be a massive win and a message that Nebraska means business in the trenches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nebraska is gearing up for a showdown with Sherrone Moore

Well, if Matt Rhule has proven anything over the past year, it’s that he’s all-in on Nebraska’s future. The Huskers’ HC isn’t just building for now—he’s laying the foundation for what’s next. With a strong 2026 class already in place, Rhule is wasting no time diving into 2027. He’s even secured a QB commit—Trae Taylor—ready to take the reins when Dylan Raiola’s chapter in Lincoln comes to a close. So, the Big Red blueprint is in full motion.

But Matt Rhule’s next big target for 2027 isn’t even stateside. He’s got his eyes on German powerhouse Marvin Nguetsop—a 275-pound wrecking ball on the defensive line. Nguetsop recently made the trip to Lincoln for Nebraska’s football camp, kicking off his U.S. recruitment tour. But the Huskers have serious company. Michigan’s Sherrone Moore, along with Ohio State and Georgia, are all in the mix. So, the battle for this international phenom is officially on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nebraska has gone toe-to-toe with Michigan and Ohio State on the trail, and lately, recruiting wins have come easier than on-field ones. Now, Matt Rhule has a real shot to land Marvin Nguetsop. With the right pitch and a strong visit, the Huskers could pull off a major recruiting steal. But nothing’s locked in just yet. The race is wide open, and only time will tell where Marvin Nguetsop will call home.