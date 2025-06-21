Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Makes Move for 2026 Commit Amid Urban Meyer’s Sign-Stealing Verdict

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are turning up the heat on the 2026 trail. With four-star edge McHale Blade, three-star edge Tariq Boney, and four-star DT Alister Vallejo already in the fold, the defensive front is stacking up fast. Now, all eyes are on Deuce Geralds—one of the top recruits in the country—as he headed to Ann Arbor for his official visit. With game-breaking potential, Geralds could be the perfect finishing touch for Lou Esposito’s defense. But Michigan is making its move for a difference-making 2026 linebacker—its next big target.

On June 20, Michigan insider Ethan McDowell broke the news—Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have officially entered 2026’s linebacker race by giving offers to Kaden Catchings. The 6’2″, 220-pound Mississippi native is currently committed to Liberty, but that could change fast. Catchings, a three-star standout from Hartfield Academy in Flowood, has racked up offers from programs like Memphis, Ole Miss, USF, and Western Kentucky. He even took an official visit to South Florida earlier this cycle.

However, Liberty made its move—and it paid off. After an official visit, Catchings committed to the Flames, giving them a huge win on the trail. Catchings, a versatile athlete from Mississippi, posted 37 tackles last season on defense. But he’s not just a force on that side of the ball—he also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 TDs at an impressive 8.4 YPC. Well, he becomes Liberty’s 12th commit in the 2026 class and the first linebacker in the group. With speed, power, and two-way production, Catchings is a major pickup.

But now, things are heating up fast in Ann Arbor. Sherrone Moore’s latest offer to 2026 Liberty commit Kaden Catchings could shake up Michigan’s linebacker board in a big way. Catchings took to X, posting: “Blessed to receive an offer from @UMichFootball 〽️”—a clear sign the door is now wide open. As it stands, Michigan hasn’t secured a linebacker in its 2026 class. But with four-star Kenneth Goodwin nearing a July 1 decision and Catchings now showing interest, that could change in a hurry. So, the linebacker dominoes might be about to fall—and Michigan’s right in the mix.

While Liberty’s commit Kaden Catchings is now firmly on Michigan’s radar thanks to Sherrone Moore, another storyline is grabbing national attention—Urban Meyer has weighed in on the growing storm around Michigan State’s alleged sign-stealing scandal. Now, as one recruitment battle heats up, a rivalry controversy is boiling over.

The allegations involving Michigan

Michigan’s in-state rival, Michigan State, is keeping a close eye as the Wolverines await potential NCAA discipline tied to the now-infamous Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga. The verdict is expected ahead of the 2025 season, and the severity of the fallout will depend on how deep the violations go. While some Michigan fans downplay the controversy—calling it exaggerated or even technically legal—the cloud still hangs over the program. On The Triple Option podcast, former HC and longtime Michigan critic Urban Meyer didn’t shy away from the topic. Asked to weigh the seriousness of different infractions, Meyer acknowledged the gravity of the situation in Ann Arbor.

Urban Meyer didn’t mince words when addressing the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. He broke down just how impactful stolen signals can be in a game. “On the surface, is it a competitive advantage to know the signals of your opponents — illegally, you got them illegally — of course it is,” said Meyer. “People have to understand that when you say signals, there’s only a couple of signals you can get that fast in real time: Is it a run or a pass? Is that significant? Hell yeah, it is. It’s a tremendous advantage.”

But he didn’t stop there. “It changes the entire technique of your defensive front — linebackers and the (secondary) — everybody knows it’s a pass, that’s a completely different story. And then the whole right or left, if they know it’s a run to the right or run to the left. And that’s why I understand what the advantages are,” said Meyer. Well, Meyer’s comments add more weight to a scandal that’s still casting a long shadow over the Wolverines.

Michigan has already taken internal action, suspending Sherrone Moore for Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2025 season against Central Michigan and Nebraska. Although Moore went 8-5 in his first year at the helm, the sign-stealing saga continues to stir. And Urban Meyer didn’t hold back, adding, “For an offense, it’s all about the blitz… that’s a hell of an advantage… if that was really happening — and we all hear that it was — then that is a 1.” So, the heat around Michigan isn’t cooling anytime soon.