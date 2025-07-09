Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Receives Stern Ultimatum Amid Calvin Russell Setback

We won’t be lying if we say Michigan’s been cooking on the trail this summer. Sherrone Moore and his staff stacked up commitments like pancakes at a Saturday morning tailgate. But despite the hype, they still have to stick their head out one more time, for the recruit that will help them demolish Ohio State for four more years. Because this isn’t just any name on the board. This is Savion Hiter we’re talking about. And man, they got some competition.

If you follow recruiting even casually, you already know what Hiter brings to the table. Off topic, but he comes from a small town called Mineral with a population just short of 500 in Louisa County, Virginia. And who would’ve thought that among those 500 people lives the No. 1 running back (No. 9 overall) of the ‘26 class? Moreover, he’s built like someone who belongs in an NFL war room discussion three years from now. The kind of back that programs are built around. Physical, explosive, and patient behind the line, and when he hits the gas, he’s gone. The only RB Michigan has right now is Jonathan Brown, a long-term project. But Hiter? He’s plug-and-play. If you want a bell-cow back who can set the tone for a new era under Moore, this is it.

“He’s the crown jewel,” The Wolverine host EJ Holland said. “Would make an immediate impact as a freshman. Probably a three-and-out, first-round draft pick. He has that type of talent.” Holland clearly gestured that this is the one Michigan has to win. “I think right now this one still remains a very close race with Tennessee. Ohio State and Georgia are the other finalists in this recruitment, but I still think this is mostly a two-team race between Michigan and Tennessee,” he added. That’s not good news for Michigan because Tennessee is still very much a favored contender to recruit Hiter.

“You know, they both, I think, are very competitive on the NIL front. They both built really strong relationships with him and his family and, you know, his advisor. I think they’ve, um, really showed him the opportunity to come in and be that featured back,” added Holland. We wish we could say Holland was just throwing out hyperboles, but it’s the reality. Michigan has done the work. They’ve been in the trenches for this one. And they’ve played their hand. But Tennessee is swinging just as hard. Holland said, “I mean, it’s really a tough one to call. I’m still very optimistic that Michigan can win out. um, but has become a bit of a coin flip here.”

Hiter is expected to make his commitment before his senior season starts, sometime in the next few weeks. Until then, it’s a stare-down between the Wolverines and the Vols. And Michigan fans know what’s on the line. If Sherrone Moore wants to keep this class in the playoff tier and maybe earn a few more Sunday nods for himself, it starts with landing No. 1. All the talk, the relationships, the vision for his future—none of it matters if Hiter doesn’t buy in. This is the final drive. No timeouts left. Let’s see if Moore and Michigan can punch it in.

Why the heat’s on Michigan after losing Russell?

As Michigan fights tooth and nail for five-star running back Savion Hiter, the sting of a recent recruiting loss still lingers in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines had been leading the charge for five-star wideout Calvin Russell, only to watch him stun the nation by pledging to Syracuse in a move fueled by a reported $4.3 million NIL package. That kind of hit, especially this late in the cycle, sends shockwaves. And now, with Hiter, the No. 1 RB in the country, still on the board, the margin for error has evaporated.

Russell’s decision, according to insiders like Steve Wiltfong, wasn’t solely about the money. It came down to relationships, trust, and who felt like “home.” Syracuse’s Fran Brown hit all the right notes, while Michigan, despite reportedly having a similar NIL offer, just couldn’t close the deal. “I’m not going to lie, I made [my decision] a couple of days ago. Michigan came close, but Coach Fran, the individual he is, how he was raised, I feel it. How he carries himself, the men I was raised around are similar to him, that’s why I want to be there.” said Russell. And that’s exactly why Hiter’s recruitment looms even larger.

EJ Holland called him “the crown jewel” of the class and emphasized that Michigan has checked all the right boxes, NIL, fit, development path, and strong family connections. But after the Russell swing-and-miss, fans are just hoping Michigan lands Hiter, and it’s not a rewind of Russell.