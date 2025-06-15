Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Receives 235lb Commit’s Powerful Message After Beating Out SEC Giant

It’s about time Sherrone Moore and Co. see some good news coming their way at Ann Arbor. The HC and the front office were able to score a commit this off-season, bringing some relief to the program. This recruiting success must truly put a smile on the head coach’s face, because he was able to win over a CFB blue-blood program for this star player. What’s even more surprising is that it didn’t take long for Michigan to make a mark on this elite prospect.

Sherrone Moore will be celebrating the commitment of 5-star long-snapper Colton Dermer, ranked 6th in his position, and who stands at 6’2″, 235 lbs. “A life long dream come true,” he wrote on X, happy about his decision. Dermer was keen on joining specialist coach Steve Rausch, who is also training Michigan’s existing long-snapper, Trent Middleton. The long snapper shared a heartwarming note for his loved ones who have been with him all this time. Dermer wrote on X, “Incredibly proud to announce I am 100% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! A special thanks to my parents who helped me chase my dream.”

Dermer is one of the biggest recruits to join the program after Bryce Underwood and QB Brady Smigiel. But Moore was not able to land him so easily. After all, he did manage to give the boot to the bluebloods of CFB, aka Alabama. “Dermer is a prospect in the 2026 class with elite snapper talent, great size, and tremendous athleticism. He rips the cover off the ball with impressive velocity and extremely tight ball rotation. At the 2025 Kohl’s Spring Western Showcase, Dermer finished with an average snap time of .66 seconds and ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash. He has the talent and attributes needed to be a scholarship snapper,” read his Kohl’s kicking bible. He announced the commitment soon after Michigan approached him. Additionally, Moore also offered a scholarship to Dermer.

The Michigan head coach is on a recruiting spree at the moment. Dermer will join a heap of talented players, who are all convinced that Michigan is the home for them, despite facing adversity early on.

Sherrone Moore gives back to key Michigan staffer who helped land top commits

Sherrone Moore was able to steal not one, but two targets from under the clutches of Notre Dame: McHale Blade and Alister Vallejo. This was all within a matter of some hours and is definitely a blow to ND HC Marcus Freeman. Now, Moore is well on track to honor the magician who was able to facilitate this key victory for Michigan. The program is making an offer to the DL coach, Lou Esposito‘s son, Louis Esposito.

Moore revealed that it was a moving moment for the Espositos when they learnt the news. It’s one thing to see a footballer father have his son follow in his footsteps. It’s another for their sons to stand a chance of playing in the same college where they work. “It was an emotional scene in Sherrone Moore’s office when Michigan offered ‘27 OT Louis Esposito— @UMichCoachEspo’s son— yesterday,” revealed Michigan recruiting expert Ethan McDowell.

“I’ve been a Michigan fan since I was growing up. It’s just a dream come true to be able to say I have a Michigan offer,” Louis said. It’s no wonder that he’s so emotional, because it’s a full circle moment for both parties. “I’ve always been taught people make the place, and I think Michigan has one of the best cultures, one of the best atmospheres in all of college football,” he added. Coach Lou has spent just a little more than a year at Ann Arbor. But it was enough for him to consider having his son on board as well.

“I’m going to still visit other places. I’m not going to completely shut down my recruitment, but I definitely have one of the schools that I’ve been looking at for a long time,” Esposito declared. Michigan is extremely well placed to land the star OT from Saline, given the connection with his father. With these major recruiting events, Sherrone Moore can go back to his recruiting momentum, even amidst the dark cloud over Ann Arbor.