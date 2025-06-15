Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Triggers NIL Factor as SEC Powerhouse Tries to Spoil Wolverines’ Savion Hiter Pursuit

Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh always sought players utterly obsessed with football—and this five-star phenom fits that description perfectly. Savion Hiter’s journey began with a helmet at age six, and he never looked back. “Football has been his life for a long time,” his father, Rod Hiter, said. And Savion himself added, “My family were big Redskins fans, so I just grew up watching and wanting to play.” This rising star, hailing from the quiet, almost mysterious backwoods of Virginia, isn’t just built for the spotlight; he’s undeniably earned it. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound powerhouse torched defenses for an impressive 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior, showcasing his raw power, keen vision, and explosive breakaway speed. And in the 2026 cycle, few running backs are generating as much buzz as Hiter.

Savion Hiter’s first offer came as a freshman from Maryland, with Virginia quickly following suit. Soon after, the floodgates opened. Now, as one of the most coveted recruits in the nation, Hiter has narrowed his choices down to a formidable final four: Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, and Tennessee. The recruitment race for Savion Hiter is clearly intensifying, and the field of contenders is shrinking.

Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore is going all-in, and the NIL factor is undeniably a major part of their pitch. After all, Moore and his team orchestrated one of the year’s biggest flips, securing five-star Bryce Underwood from LSU with a hefty, multi-million-dollar NIL deal. So, while the needle might seem to point towards Ann Arbor, an aggressive SEC team is certainly working hard to redirect that compass.

On June 14, Michigan insider EJ Holland reported that the Wolverines are now locked in a fierce battle with Tennessee for the five-star RB. And Hiter’s official visit to Ann Arbor kicked off on June 13, following previous stops at Ohio State (May 30) and Georgia (June 6). But up next? A final showdown visit with Tennessee on June 20.

Right now, Tennessee may be buzzing, but Michigan isn’t backing down. According to insider EJ Holland, Savion Hiter has visited Knoxville twice this offseason, and the Vols are surging. Still, Michigan has been a constant in his recruitment. The Wolverines’ ace? Running backs coach Tony Alford.

That relationship runs deep and could be the difference. But Michigan is back in the NIL game, and with Hiter viewed as a top overall target, business talks will play a major role. We all know the Wolverines have invested in the position before, and now they’re going all-in. And they can’t afford to lose this one.

But Tennessee isn’t just in the mix—they’re all in too. According to Vols insider Matt Ray, Savion Hiter has been one of the most heavily recruited prospects on Tennessee’s board for months, regardless of position. His visit for the Kentucky game last November gave the Vols a key edge heading into winter. But while Hiter plays things close to the vest, buzz continues to swirl around both Vols and Michigan. Although getting him back to Knoxville at the end of May was huge, the Vols know the final OV weekend in June could be make-or-break. So, this one’s a heavyweight clash—and it’s far from over.

While Savion Hiter’s college destination is still up in the air, it’s time to take a closer look at what makes this standout RB so special. If Michigan can fend off the SEC powerhouse and seal the deal through smart NIL moves, they won’t just be winning a recruitment—they’ll be landing a game-changer. Here’s what the Wolverines could be getting if Hiter calls Ann Arbor home.

Savion Hiter is a complete package for any CFB team

Savion Hiter isn’t chasing clout—he’s chasing greatness. The five-star back keeps his head down and his grind up. “He’s going to grab his pail and lunch box and go to work every day,” said his mentor, Adam McCann. “He doesn’t care about the social media stuff. He’s one of those rare kids who doesn’t post workouts or do many interviews. He’s just one of those kids that wants to work and grind without the social media following.” That old-school mentality? That’s what makes Hiter different—and dangerous.

However, in a world where likes and NIL deals can cloud judgment, Savion Hiter remains true to himself. The spotlight hasn’t changed the quiet star. “He’s just Savion,” said his father, Rod. “He’s a humble, quiet kid. He just wants to play football. He’s cool, calm and collected. He only has select friends he deals with. And he stays grounded. He’s a hard worker in the classroom and the field.”

That same drive led Hiter to transfer from Louisa County to Woodberry Forest—an elite private school with top-tier academics and fierce football competition. It was a move built on discipline and vision, not hype.

Even after earning MaxPreps All-American honors and thriving at Woodberry Forest, Savion Hiter felt a pull stronger than prestige—the pull of home. He traded in polished facilities and private-school luxury to return to where it all began: Louisa County. “I’m just so happy he’s back wearing the green and gold,” said HC Will Patrick. “Everyone around here loves him. He’s family. Savion is dynamic on the football field, but he also brings a lot of love and joy to the community as well. I don’t think you get that everywhere. Football is very important here, and it’s a tight-knit community. We’re very proud to have him.”

If Sherrone Moore is ready to spend big on NIL, Michigan could land Savion Hiter—a rare, old-school talent who brings not just dynamic play but also a grounded, community-focused spirit to the program.