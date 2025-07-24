Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Urged to Flip WR From Rival Program as Chris Henry Jr. Rumor Gets Addressed

Flips aren’t new for Michigan’s Sherrone Moore — just ask Bryce Underwood. The five-star phenom shocked the CFB world when he flipped from LSU to Michigan on November 21, 2024. Because he’d been locked in with the Tigers for nearly a year. But then came the twist. Michigan made a bold play, reportedly dropping a jaw-dropping $12.5 million NIL deal over 4 years. It was a game-changer. Although the Wolverines needed a quarterback after J.J. McCarthy’s exit left a hole in 2024. And Underwood’s flip brought hope and headlines. But now, that massive deal might be biting back. As the price of flipping could turn into a costly fumble.

So, Michigan went all-in on Bryce Underwood — and it shows. The former No. 1 recruit is the face of the future in Ann Arbor. But building around him? That’s proving to be the real challenge. The Wolverines made early moves for top wideouts, showing interest in OSU commit Chris Henry Jr. and even making a push for LSU-bound Tristen Keys. Both slipped away. Why? The money might just be tied up. With so much invested in Underwood, Michigan may not have the NIL firepower left to close on elite receivers. But now, the hunt for a true game-changer on the outside continues.

On July 23, Michigan insider EJ Holland dropped an intriguing suggestion: the Wolverines should try flipping speedy WR Samson Gash from rival Michigan State. “I get Michigan is set on taking three wide receivers this cycle, but I would love to see the Wolverines take a chance on three-star Detroit (Mich.) Catholic Central wide receiver Samson Gash as an athlete,” wrote Holland. Although Gash isn’t a five-star name, he brings burst, versatility, and Detroit toughness. So, could he be the under-the-radar weapon to help protect Bryce Underwood’s rise?

Here’s the thing, Michigan’s current slot WRs — Jaylen Pile, I’Marion Stewart, Semaj Morgan, and Channing Goodwin — all bring similar skill sets. Quick, sure, but not true burners. Enter Samson Gash. He’s raw as a pure receiver, but his speed is electric. Yes, he clocked a blazing 10.49 in the 100-meter this offseason, and for comparison, Jaylen Pile ran an 11.95. So, that’s not just fast, that’s game-breaking fast. And here’s the kicker — his brother, Isaiah, is already a Michigan Man at RB. Right now, flipping him from Michigan State? That’d be a win with some extra juice. But is Samson Gash the only target for Michigan?

Obviously not. Michigan went all-in on Rivals300 wideout Travis Johnson, and it paid off. He was treated like a top priority from the jump, and the Wolverines didn’t hold back on NIL. That aggressive push sealed the deal earlier this month. Now, pair him with four-star Zion Robinson and 3-star Pile, and Michigan feels confident in its receiver haul. Because it’s a solid trio with upside. But in recruiting, nothing’s ever locked in. Yes, signing day in December is still the finish line. But hold on, here’s some good news for Michigan.

Even as Michigan scours the market for a wideout, Sherrone Moore has the Wolverines sitting in the final two for a blue‑chip CB whose decision day is fast approaching.

Michigan’s latest appearance as a finalist in the recruiting race

Michigan is in the thick of it for one of the biggest names in the 2026 class. 4-star CB Davon Benjamin Jr. — the No. 1 CB in the nation — is down to just 2 schools, and the Wolverines made the cut. As of now, he’s set to make his decision on August 2, and Michigan is hoping to pull off a late surprise. Although it won’t be easy. Because the competition has been fierce, with several heavyweights in the mix. But Sherrone Moore and his staff are swinging for the fences, aiming to land a true game-changer in the secondary. And what about the other school?

The California native is now focused on Michigan and Oregon, with UNC, Texas, and Washington fading out of the picture. Although all five schools were mentioned in Monday’s announcement, On3’s Hayes Fawcett later confirmed the real battle is between the Ducks and the Wolverines. So honestly, it’s a coast-to-coast clash for the nation’s top corner, and the finish line is just days away. But could this commitment change everything?

Well, Oregon and Michigan are both flexing in the recruiting game, each sitting inside the top 10 for the 2026 and 2025 classes. Now, landing Benjamin Jr. would be a massive win for either side. He’s not just a lockdown corner; he’s a do-it-all threat. At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Benjamin Jr. has flashed serious two-way potential. He racked up 34 catches, 404 receiving yards (per 247 Sports), and 45 tackles in high school. Oh, and don’t forget his return skills. Sound familiar? There’s a little Travis Hunter in his game. So, why not make an impact as a freshman?