Sherrone Moore’s Modus Operandi Facing Crossroads as Bryce Underwood’s Michigan Debut Sets Up Trap

Michigan’s 34-17 win over New Mexico was a solid start to its 2025 season. But it came with some mixed feelings about Sherrone Moore’s expert field. Sure, the scoreboard says victory, with Justice Haynes stealing the show on the ground, racking up 159 yards and three touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping 56-yard sprint right out of the gate. However, beyond those big breakaway plays, the run game felt a bit uneven and inconsistent. Especially worrying was the performance of sophomore Jordan Marshall, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. So where are the caveats?

It’s strange to see that against New Mexico, a team that is not considered a defensive powerhouse, but now, it’s Oklahoma. The Wolverines know better than anyone that you can’t show up with a shaky run game. And especially against a team built to punish mistakes and disrupt your flow. On The Ruffino & Joe Show, hosts Joe DeLeone and Blake Ruffino highlighted this exact warning while breaking down the matchup’s critical doubts. “I lean in the fact that of what we’ve seen from some of these SEC teams to start the season,” Joe said.

“And how Michigan can establish the line of scrimmage, run the football, control time of possession, all the cliches of Michigan football, I think if Bryce Underwood can start to get rolling as a runner, which they didn’t really use him as such in against New Mexico, that would be a big driving force for them winning this.” A key part of their identity under Coach Sherrone Moore is controlling the line of scrimmage and playing physical football. It’s a fast and physical style that Chip Lindsey, the new offensive coordinator, is keen to refine. The Sooners, on the other hand, have been busy rebuilding. They brought in dynamic pieces like dual-threat quarterback John Mateer and a revamped wide receiver corps. Mateer is capable of lighting it up and making big plays with both his arm and legs.

That versatility means Oklahoma’s offense can keep defenses guessing, which spells trouble if Michigan can’t run the ball effectively and keep its offense balanced. Plus, Oklahoma’s running back situation is no joke, with Jaydn Ott back from injuries and ready to power through tackles. Defensively, the Sooners are just as daunting. Brent Venables reshaped their defense into a terror, filling it with playmakers ready to blitz, sack, and shut down opponents early. They boast star players like pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. and linebacker Kendal Daniels, who can wreck an offense’s rhythm in a heartbeat. Previously, it was discussed that Lindsey’s game plan would start with the run game. “Yeah, I mean, I want us to be, you know, true to our DNA,” Lindsey said.

“I want us to be a physical offense that plays fast and physical, and not necessarily just tempo fast.” With this foundation, the passing game has room to breathe and thrive. But none of this was showcased in the season opener. The quarterback play will also bring a fresh dynamic with Bryce Underwood under center. But only if he is used properly. Although he didn’t rack up rushing yards that day, he still completed 21 of 31 throws for 251 yards and a touchdown. Also, his high school reports had a glaring factor about him. His dual-threat ability would make Michigan’s run game harder to defend. If quarterbacks can run, defenses have to respect that and can’t crowd the line of scrimmage as easily. And that opens lanes for the running backs. The biggest thing? Underwood has both the physique and mental makeup to handle this responsibility.

The high stakes of a rookie’s first big test

The opening week of the 2025 college football season brought a clear trend into focus. Several first-time starting quarterbacks struggled in hostile environments. Now that sets a challenging narrative for newcomers like Bryce Underwood. “We watched all of week one. All of week one,” Joe said. “All of these first-time starting quarterbacks going into hostile situations, even the ones that played the best, making a mistake that hurt them.” Across the country, rookies like Texas’s Arch Manning and Alabama’s Ty Simpson faced down intimidating defenses in their debut starts. And the results showed just how tough it is to adapt quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe adds, “Bryce Underwood’s number one target against New Mexico was their starting tight end, Marlon Klein. I still don’t know if they have receivers that they can turn to. There was no premier receiver production against New Mexico. So if you do an effective enough job of pressuring Underwood like Venables will do with Armason Thomas and company, you get in his face and he can’t find Klein and you can’t generate big plays and they close down the line of scrimmage,” Marlon Klein caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, making him the clear go-to target for Underwood.

The limited receiver production becomes a real concern against a defense like Oklahoma’s. They will focus on disrupting Underwood’s rhythm by putting constant pressure on him. When the defensive line gets in his face and tight coverage blanks his top target, it often leads to hurried throws, mistakes, or stalled drives. On top of that, the Oklahoma stadium on game day adds fuel to the fire. First-time starters across college football struggled under similar pressure in week one, which made it clear how daunting this situation is for Underwood.