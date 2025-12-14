Sherrone Moore’s Property: Everything About $1.3M Spend of Ex-Michigan HC

Sherrone Moore’s tenure at Michigan ends in a storm of criminal charges and controversy. His firing was with cause, meaning he won’t receive his $13.9 million buyout. And the details of his $1.3 million Ann Arbor home paint a stark picture of the lavish life now hanging in the balance.

A prominent IG account, ‘celebritieshomes’, recently posted a video where Moore’s home has 4,000 square feet of living space. This includes a water view on the front and a large deck outside, along with a covered patio. Adding more to this is the beautifully landscaped garden, which overlooks a pond, creating a soothing view. This was all possible because of his five-year contract, which paid him $5.5 million annually, plus a $500,000 retention bonus each season.

Inside the house, Moore had the luxury of heated floors, six bathrooms, and three gaslit fireplaces. Along with that, it has five bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that opens to a sunlit living room, and a luxury basement. There was even a separate space for health and leisure, an entertainment space, along with an exercise area. All of it, however, doesn’t come cheap, and that is why it cost Sherrone Moore $1.3 million. But now things have changed drastically.

The head coach also had three years left on his contract and was set to get an extra $500,000 annual retention bonus. But now, Ann Arbor has turned hostile to the idea of Sherrone Moore living at the place. The Derby, Kansas, native was fired after the program found out about his “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. The University released a statement in a rare stance, firing Moore outright.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.” Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. However, this was just the start.

Everything that went on behind the scenes right after Sherrone Moore’s dismissal

The 39-year-old has been married since 2015 and also has three daughters. The allegations of infidelity then create more complications for Moore. Right after Moore’s firing from Michigan, the head coach allegedly barged into his staff members’ home and threatened to harm himself. The head coach was arrested and spent Wednesday and Thursday evening in jail. Later was released on a $25,000 bond on Friday afternoon.

The prosecutors also delved into Moore’s “intimate relationship” with the Michigan staffer. Notably, the staffer ending the relationship on Monday eventually started the whole ordeal. Moore then tried to give her a flurry of calls and text messages, which the woman ignored. Eventually, she approached the Michigan hierarchy with the matter.

The woman’s admission is then said to be the “primary” evidence that led to Moore’s firing for violating the university contract. Later, OnlyFans model Mia Sorety publicly accused Moore of allegedly sending her messages. All of it has created a strong uproar against the former head coach. Michigan fans are already furious for once again bringing the university back into the news after the sign-stealing allegations calmed down.