Sherrone Moore’s Self-Sabotage Won’t Leave Michigan Any Room for Excuses, Joel Klatt Warns

Sherrone Moore enters his 2025 fall camp with a familiar mix of high expectations and simmering tension. After an uneven 8-5 season marked by frustrating narrow losses and inconsistent offense, the Wolverines’ roster shows promise, especially with rising stars like sophomore Jordan Marshall and junior Justice Haynes sharing carries in the backfield. The defense remains solid, anchored by leaders like Zeke Barry in the secondary and linebacker Cole Sullivan. Meanwhile, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood’s arrival has drawn plenty of buzz around a potential quick turnaround.

But the biggest story this August is about head coach Sherrone Moore, who is navigating fallout from a self-imposed two-game suspension tied to the program’s off-field investigation. FOX analyst Joel Klatt is weighing in with a blunt assessment. On The Joel Klatt Show, he said, “We continue with a young coach in Sherrone Moore, who is obviously dealing with the challenges related to a self-imposed suspension. We’ll see how things unfold beyond that. Last season, they went 8-5, and now they need to take a step forward.” Klatt’s comments frame not just the pressure on Moore, but also the expectation that Michigan is entering the season with no built-in safety net. After years of Big Ten dominance and a recent national title run, nobody in Ann Arbor is interested in excuses.

Klatt stresses that success won’t be measured in patience or rebuilding steps. “If they can reach 9-3 before the bowl game, they’ll definitely be in the mix, and if they get to 10-2, that really puts them in the spotlight. The tough season last year will quickly be forgotten if Moore can bring the team back to double-digit wins.’” The stakes are high because Moore’s Michigan teams carry deep legacy pressure. Michigan’s historic four-game win streak over Ohio State and its national championship just two years ago make the job a little easier. Moore is not on the hot seat like other coaches are. Even Klatt addressed that DeBoer will be under more pressure than Moore. But that means Moore cannot hide behind excuses anymore.

Moore is a figure with significant equity in Ann Arbor, noted Klatt. “Moore has more equity with this fan base than Alabama’s new coach Kalen DeBoer, given his role as play-caller during that national championship and stepping in as interim head coach for two monumental wins over Ohio State.” This trust could be Michigan’s ace if the roster performs, but if the Wolverines stumble, it may quickly turn to doubt. Moreover, the suspension isn’t a big deal for Moore since there’s only the game against Nebraska, which the team has to manage without him.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium, Oct 19, 2024

Looking at this year’s team, the talent is undeniable. The defense’s foundation remains good with emerging leaders setting the tone. The offensive line, though reshuffled over the offseason, sports depth that should help stabilize the offense. The pieces are in place for a successful season if they come together.

But nevertheless, with Moore’s suspension looming early in the season, every game, every practice counts even more. The Wolverines have no room for excuses or missteps, especially with the Big Ten’s rising competition. As Klatt puts it, the next few months will be a defining test. He said, “That tough season last year will be quickly forgotten if Moore can deliver a winning campaign. If not, the patience will dry up fast.” For Michigan fans, this is a make-or-break moment. The roster’s loaded, the history heavy, and the spotlight unrelenting. Moore’s second act has begun, and with or without him on the sidelines for those two games, Michigan’s reputation demands only one result: forward momentum with no excuses.

Michigan’s cornerback crisis

Last year, Michigan fans groaned about an offense stuck in the mud, but the defense saved the season, ranking top-20 nationally and bailing out the Wolverines more than once. Fast-forward to 2025, and it’s déjà vu for Sherrone Moore, except this time, everyone’s freaked out about the secondary. Losing anchors like Will Johnson and Keshaun Harris leaves the cornerback room looking pretty bare, and Moore’s got to hope defensive stars Jyaire Hill and Zeke Barry can steer the ship while the rest of the young guys find their sea legs.

You can feel the tension in Ann Arbor. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale isn’t pretending things are fine. “We need to get some of these younger guys ready to go, because, you know, our lack of depth there at corner, especially. But it’s always exciting… everybody’s got the same chance,” he said, keeping it real. Sure, Hill had some flash moments with 26 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss last year, and Barry’s 27 stops make him a steady presence, but beyond that? It’s a lot of hope, not much experience. Add in new faces like transfer Caleb Anderson and freshmen like Shamari Earles, and suddenly every practice feels like tryout week.

For Moore, these DB dilemmas crank up the heat and connect straight to his bigger no-excuses storyline in 2025. The defense pulled the offense out of trouble before, but now the whole program is under a microscope, and every snap is a test. If Michigan wants to bounce back with the Big Ten watching, it’s going to take quick development and a little grit from corners who are learning on the job. No margin for error, no safety net, just another Michigan challenge begging for a breakthrough.