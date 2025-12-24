Sherrone Moore’s Wife Sought 911 Emergency Help as Situation Turned Alarming After Michigan Firing – Report

After the shocking events that occurred after Sherrone Moore was fired, a lot of doubts have been raised about the former HC’s mental health. For the larger public, his arrest and reported violent behavior seemed unfathomable for the coach leading such an elite program. However, more distressing details from this saga reveal a really alarming picture.

Per CBS News Detroit, Sherrone Moore was fired in a closed-door meeting with Warde Manuel. It was a result of a months-long investigation surrounding his inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staffer. Hours later, he was arrested for breaking into the staffer’s home and threatening to die by suicide. He allegedly blamed her for ‘ruining his life.’ But there’s more to the events of that night. Now, dispatch records revealed that his wife, Kelli, also alerted the authorities of Sherrone Moore’s distressing state.

After the first 911 call made by the staffer’s lawyer, there was a second 911 call made by Kelli approximately 8 minutes later. A dispatcher from Washtenaw County told PEOPLE that Kelli reported her husband being “s——l over losing his job.” By that time, Moore had left the staffer’s home.

During the incident at the residence, the staffer said in her court testimony that Moore had “tears in his eyes” when he barged in. Then, he forced his way into the kitchen, where he picked up butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors. Per her testimony in court, he even held a knife to his neck and also pointed a butter knife at her. The prosecution also claimed that before leaving, Moore said, “My blood is on your hands.” It also deemed Moore a threat to public safety.

The court has mandated Sherrone Moore to get help to improve his mental health.

The fact that all of this happened within such a short time shows how troubled Sherrone Moore truly was at that time. During his 2-year tenure as Michigan’s head coach, the outside community had virtually no idea about the fragile situation at Ann Arbor. According to multiple reports, Michigan was already gripped by a sense of unease in light of the investigation.

Per one booster, lawyers were “swarming” Schembechler Hall. With time, there was an inkling in the program that Moore was inevitably going to be in some serious trouble. Alarmingly enough, according to people associated with the program, they had already seen signs of Sherrone Moore’s troubled mental state.

Michigan staffers had also caught on to Sherrone Moore’s troubled state of mind

It all started in the latter half of Michigan’s 2025 season. Michigan Athletics HR got an anonymous tip about Moore’s relationship with his colleague. This was initially an internal investigation, but was later moved to a law firm for an external investigation. And in those weeks, it was beginning to feel like Sherrone Moore would ultimately lose his job because of this. Players and other staff members had also been aware of this relationship. And with time, the cracks in Moore’s mental health began to show.

“Moore would break down sobbing in staff meetings and lash out at other coaches,” Bruce Feldman wrote for The Athletic after confirming with three staffers. “He was seen eavesdropping on closed-door meetings inside Schembechler Hall, one of those people said, and fellow staff members became concerned about his mental state.”

Pete Thamel also reported that the former HC was “acting strange,” according to program sources.

Surprisingly, Warde Manuel was formally informed about Sherrone Moore’s mental health concerns only a few days before the dismissal. The school’s powerful donors took the initiative to alert AD, which implies how concerning the situation was. Clearly, Moore was being looked at like a liability. It all bubbled over to cause disaster for Sherrone Moore.