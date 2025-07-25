Sherrone Moore’s Worst Nightmare Could Repeat Even With Bryce Underwood, Warns Paul Finebaum

Michigan fans are still not getting over that unforgettable national title win in 2023, but the crash landing that followed? Yeah, missing the College Football Playoff the very next year still haunts. And if Paul Finebaum’s latest comments are anything to go by, it could happen all over again, even with Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB in the country, stepping in.

During his recent appearance on ESPN College Football, Finebaum reminded Moore how he ended last season, taking down Ohio State, beating Alabama with a second-string squad, all that. But he still threw out a major red flag: So, the looming question is, does Moore have what it takes as a full-time head coach? According to Finebaum, Moore hasn’t shown consistency yet and warned that unless Bryce Underwood adjusts fast, Michigan could miss the CFP once again. “I don’t think they’re going to make it. I think they’ll fall just short,” he said bluntly.

“How long will Bryce Underwood take to metricate, and can he get him going quickly?” he questioned. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans hoping Underwood is the answer. The talent is there, no doubt. But if Moore can’t put it all together quickly, this dream setup could turn into a familiar nightmare. Again.

This is a developing story…