Shilo Sanders Breaks Silence After Backlash Over Controversial Remark Against Browns Reporter

One thing we all know is that the members of the Sanders family will stand up for each other, no matter what. And when a Cleveland Browns reporter, Mary Kay Cabot, dropped her opinion on who their QB1 should be, she snubbed Shedeur Sanders. His brother, Shilo Sanders, would immediately come to his defense. But his comment, “go make a sandwich,” seemed to be a bit too far, prompting the 26-year-old free agent to reframe the controversy.

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“We’re in the same lane,” Shilo Sanders told Jason Brown on The Coach JB Show. “I can say what I want… I’m a media outlet. When I go to the Pro Bowl, when I go to Shedeur’s games, I get media credentials. That’s my lane right now… So whatever I see, whatever I want to respond to, that’s just what I want to respond to, just like you guys. But how’s it a problem if your last name’s Sanders and you do that?”

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As you can see from his comments, Shilo Sanders isn’t really apologetic about the incident, making it clear that he sees himself as someone having every right to critique, just like Mary Kay Cabot, given that he’s got his own media platform. In his mind, this is media personality vs. media personality. And if she can offer opinions about QBs, especially his younger brother, then he feels entitled to respond however he sees fit. But what he’s failing to see is how the world is interpreting his comments.



Mary Kay Cabot has been covering the Browns since 1991, and her statement that Deshaun Watson should still be the starter heading into 2026 clearly took Shilo Sanders aback. Watson is a former All-Pro who had an unfortunate 2025 season where he missed every game due to injury. But this is a QB room with a Sanders-adjacent storyline, and that’s why emotions rose quickly, and his younger brother came to his aid.

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Shilo Sanders went personal with his now-deleted sandwich comment, which landed on the wrong side with most who witnessed it. There was loud backlash and immediate criticism that opened the conversation about respect, especially toward women in sports media. It’s not ideal for him, especially considering his father, Deion Sanders, respects women and asks his players to do the same.

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So when Shilo Sanders addressed it publicly, you might’ve expected even an apology. But no. On Twitch, he doubled down further.

“This is to Mary Kay. If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” he fired. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird, like it’s an agenda that you have going on.”

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That’s a strong accusation. Meanwhile, Cabot, a recipient of the Bill Nunn Memorial Award, took the opposite approach.

Mary Cabot also speaks out on the situation

Speaking on local radio, Mary Cabot took the higher road despite that sandwich comment, which translates into an old-school idea that women should be in the kitchen.

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“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world,” she said of the situation. “I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that, and I know that will continue.”

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While Shilo Sanders is arguing access and equality in the “media lane,” Cabot is embodying longevity and impact. But the former safety wasn’t done. He even pulled up a clip from a year ago where Cabot referenced him indirectly while discussing Shedeur Sanders’ development, something he clearly didn’t appreciate.

“What do I have to do with anything?” he yelled. “What do I have to do? I didn’t mention you. I’m at home chilling. I didn’t mention you.”

Right now, the reality is that Shilo Sanders is on the outside looking in. After going undrafted and failing to stick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s navigating a different phase of his career. And in that space, every comment hits harder. Still, that doesn’t excuse his wording.