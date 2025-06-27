Shilo Sanders Challenges Coach Prime’s Parental Judgment with Unexpected Self-Declaration

Shilo Sanders might have stood undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft and had to be selected as a free agent. But for him, it seems like nothing has changed. He is still giving all his energy into the practices, and the head coach’s view on ‘Shallow’? Todd Bowles is “impressed” by the former Colorado defensive back. However, despite his time at Colorado past him, he is still turning heads with Coach Prime’s last name.

We all know how Coach Prime loves his children. Be it supporting Shedeur throughout the draft uncompromisingly or upholding Deiondra through her rough patch with her fiancé. But Coach Prime’s fondness for Shilo still tops all these moments. Why? Because when the duo is together, the atmosphere automatically becomes amusing as they continuously pull pranks at each other. Coach Prime also never fails to express his love for Shilo.

Take, for example, Shilo’s game against Colorado State in 2023, where he had a two-turnover performance, including a pick-six. Deion was asked if Shilo might be rising in his “kids” rankings after the game. The head coach acknowledged that Shilo already was his favorite and remarked, “I’m the only one that’s honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you love all of them the same, and you don’t.” And now? In a hilarious video, Shilo himself termed him Coach Prime’s “favorite” in an amusing banter with the Bucs fans.

‘JakiTruth’ posted a video on X showing Shilo in a hilarious banter with a Bucs fan while he shopped in a store. One of the fans remarked upon seeing Shilo at the store. “We got Shilo, Coach Prime’s son.” To which Shilo quickly remarks, acknowledging himself to be Coach Prime’s favorite son, “his favorite son.” The fan then replies in agreement and praises Shilo, “His favorite son in our city, his favorite son about to shoot on that field. My money’s gonna be on you every time,” said the fan. But this wasn’t where the conversation ended.

After a moment, another fan emerged, whom Shilo remarked, “You kind of look like how Coach Prime would look in a few years,” as Shilo helped the fan with taking his selfie and remarked jokingly that his dad, too, had problems with “technology” being in old age. The conversation was hilarious, and what was more hilarious was to see the fan and Shilo jump in joy as the fan chanted that the Bucs got a “steal” with Shilo Sanders. It was undoubtedly a wholesome moment and showed how Shilo connects with the fans even in a new city, and that makes the prospects of his success even more viable.

Shilo’s future at Tampa Bay is secured, as per Todd Bowles?

Shilo watched the draft from home back in Texas, and it was sad to see him getting undrafted. And after Shedeur’s draft snub, Shilo went under the radar. But he quickly hired an agency and got taken up by Tampa Bay as a free agent. So, at Tampa Bay, he might not be getting that $40 million contract, but he seems satisfied with his $2.96 million, and as for his progress? He could be a future starter for the team, too.

“He’s a heck of a tackler, and he knows the game very well. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well,” said Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay’s head coach, as to why he drafted Shilo.

As for Shilo’s time with the Bucs team? The guy is running drills, practicing his heart out, and giving all his energy. Even his teammates are impressed, and Antonie Winfield, his fellow safety, remarked how “he plays hard” and wants to “learn and play the game.” So, if Shilo can put these performances week in and week out for some time? It would be just a matter of time before someone notices and gives him a chance.