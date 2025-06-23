Shilo Sanders Challenges Sick Coach Prime to Stun Ric Flair After Big Verdict

It’s no secret that the Buffs boys are naturals when it comes to social media. After Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders might just be following his brother’s footsteps. He consistently updates his followers with behind-the-scenes updates. Recently, the NFL rookie has been building his reputation as a food enthusiast and has been making food tour vlogs on his channel. His latest stop was a Saturday morning brunch at Boulon Brasserie in Tampa. But this time it wasn’t just about the food.

As Shilo navigated the menu, he went out of his way to point out his standouts, telling why each dish was a favorite of his. He joked about being “addicted” to the must-try blue crab beignets, which were crispy and fluffy with a spicy remoulade. The Caesar salad was simple and classic, just the way he liked it. But the real surprise awaited him after lunch. As Shilo was wrapping up his meal and interacting with guests and locals, he had an unexpected encounter with the wrestling legend Ric Flair.

But Shilo wasn’t recognized by Ric.

“I’m so embarrassed to admit I didn’t know who you were, cuz I haven’t seen you,” Ric says. But soon the two bonded over their infectious energy. Ric stated, “His dad and I have been friends for years.” Shilo also referred to himself as Ric’s Black cousin’s son. As the two carried on with their conversation, Ric Flair suddenly hit a wrestling pose. It was the iconic walk he did during his entrances. The entrance is a signature move of “The Nature Boy,” perfectly capturing Ric’s larger-than-life persona. Shilo playfully said, “You still got it, though….You might beat Coach Prime.”

The teasing continued as Shilo and Ric exchanged phone numbers, “We got to trade numbers, man,” Ric said. Shilo even volunteered to assist Ric with his phone, as he did for his dad. The entire encounter was a mix of humor, warmth, and authentic connection, as the two men enjoyed the experience and each other’s company. When Shilo and Ric conclude their chat, you can hear the laughter ringing out across the restaurant. Now with Ric Flair in his corner, Shilo’s day has improved from good to priceless.

Ric Flair’s bold verdict on Shilo

Flair didn’t stop at Brunch. After their meetup, Ric took to Instagram to praise Shilo. He wrote, “For A Man That Can Have An Ego Bigger Than God, You Are The Most Handsome & Nicest Man I Have Ever Met In My Entire Life. @shilosanders, The Son Of @deionsanders, Thank You For The Couple Of Hours We Had Together. In My Mind In Tampa Right Now, @tombrady Is Gone, So You Are Absolutely The Man! WOOOOO!”

Ric’s post reflected quintessential Nature Boy’s enthusiasm. Always over-the-top but never not genuine. That final line, equating Shilo with legendary quarterback Tom Brady, was the kind of brash declaration only Ric Flair could issue and pull off. Shilo, newly signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buccaneers, is attempting to make it big in the league. The post became a viral sensation, with fans and media abuzz regarding the odd-couple friendship. For Ric, it was an opportunity to pass the torch, if not in reality, then at least in spirit, to a young man he truly respects.